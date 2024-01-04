This is the first official photograph of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark after her accession to the throne in 1972. Getty

How long has Queen Margrethe been Queen?

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has been Queen for 52 years, making her Denmark's longest-serving monarch. Queen Margrethe took to the throne in 1972, after the passing of her father, King Frederik IX. On top being Denmark's longest-serving monarch, she also became Europe's longest-serving head of state and only female-serving head of state after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. However, Queen Margarethe will abdicate from the throne on January 14, 2024, 52 years after she succeeded her father.

How old was Margrethe II of Denmark when she became Queen?

As mentioned, Queen Margrethe took to the throne in 1972... she was 31 years old at the time.

Why is the Queen of Denmark abdicating?

The reason behind the Queen of Denmark's abdication can be narrowed down to age and health issues. During her televised speech announcing her abdication, she said: "One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past..." In early 2023, Queen Margrethe underwent extensive surgery on her back... this has been revealed to also play a part in her decision to abdicate.

"The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future — whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation," she said.

Queen Margrethe photographed with her parents Frederik IX of Denmark and Ingrid of Sweden in September 1940. Getty

How old is Queen Margrethe of Denmark?

Queen Margrethe, Margrethe Alexandrine Porhildur Ingrid, is 83 years old, born on April 16, 1940. She was born at Frederik VIII's Palace, in her parents' residence at Amalienborg as the daughter of Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid (born Princess of Sweden).

How tall is Queen Margrethe of Denmark?

Queen Margrethe is surprisingly tall, measuring at a height of 1.82m, just on the brink of 6ft. Her sons are also quite tall with Crown Prince Frederik standing at 1.83m and Prince Joachim at 1.88m.

Queen Margrethe photographed with her sisters Princess Benedikte and Princess Anne-Marie (now Queen Anne-Marie of Greece) in 1951. Getty

How many sisters does Queen Margrethe of Denmark have?

Queen Margrethe has two siblings: Princess Benedikte of Denmark, 79, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, 77. All siblings are daughters of both Frederik IX of Denmark and Ingrid of Sweden, however, Princess Anne-marie married Konstantin II in 1964, making her Queen Anne-Marie of Greece.

How is Queen Margrethe related to Queen Elizabeth?

The late Queen Elizabeth and Queen Margrethe were both good friends and distantly related... they are third cousins to be exact. Queen Elizabeth and Queen Margrethe are great-great-grandaughters of Queen Victoria of England and King Christan IX of Denmark.

