“The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future — whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her plans to abdicate.
Queen Margrethe is Denmark's longest-serving monarch, she became Europe's longest-serving head of state and only female serving head of state following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Queen Margrethe became the first woman allowed to inherit the throne in her country after the 1953 Act of Succession which ''gave women the right of succession to the Danish Throne…however only secondarily,'' according toDenmark's official website.
The Act of Succession was then amended again in 2009, ''when fully equality in the succession to the throne was introduced. That means the regent's oldest child - regardless of gender - inherits the throne (so-called primogeniture).''
Queen Margrethe's decision to abdicate means Denmark will now have an Aussie-born queen. Born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Hobart-born Princess Mary met Prince Frederik at a Sydney pub 23 years ago during the Sydney Olympics.
After marrying in 2004 the couple welcomed four children; Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John, Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe, Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda.
Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary will ascend the throne.
Getty
Following the Queen's announcement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen released a statement praising the long-reigning monarch.
“On behalf of the entire population, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty The Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom,” she said in a statement.
“Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and throughout the years has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation.”