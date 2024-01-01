Watch Below: The Danish royal grandchildren wish their grandma, Queen Margrethe, a Happy 80th Birthday

The shock announcement means her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary will ascend the throne.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her plans to abdicate during the New Year's Eve televised address.

During the televised speech, the Queen revealed her plans to abdicate on January 14 after 52 years on the throne.

“In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years,” she said. That length of time would take its time on anyone, she added. “One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past...

“On 14th January, 2024 — 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father — I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

Citing age and health issues, the Queen explained that she made the decision to abdicate after having back surgery in early 2023.

“The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future — whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."