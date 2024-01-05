The wedding of Prince Joachim and Princess Alexandra of Denmark at Frederiksborg Castle. Getty

Who is Prince Joachim's first wife?

Prince Joachim's first marriage was with Alexandra Christina Manley. The two married on November 18, 1995, at Frederiksborg Palace Church in Hillerod, near Copenhagen. Alexandra was born in Hong Kong on June 30, 1964... she met Prince Joachim in Hong Kong at a party in the city where Prince Joachim was working for a Danish shipping company. Alexandra became HRH Princess Alexandra of Denmark after their wedding. They had two children together: HE Count Nikolai and HE Count Felix. In 2004, Joachim and Alexandra announced their divorce... it was the first split in the royal family since 1846.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark after they got married at the Mogeltonder church on May 24, 2008. Getty

Who is Prince Joachim married to now?

Prince Joachim married his now-wife, Marie Agathe Odile Cavallier (becoming HRH Princess Marie of Denmark, Countess of Monzepat) on May 24, 2008. The couple had their wedding ceremony in Mongeltonder Church and had the wedding banquet at Schackenborg Castle. Princess Marie was born in Paris, France on February 6, 1976. In an interview with HELLO! in 2016, Prince Joachim revealed that "it was pure coincidence that [they] met."

"I was married at the time. But because we happened to be the only two French-speaking people at the dinner, our host seated us next to each other. And as Marie had never been to Denmark it was fun to talk to her. Our romance, however, started much later," he said. The couple now have two children together: HE Count Henrik and HE Countess Athena. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie reside in Washington with their two children Henrik and Athena.

Joachim, Marie and Alexandra photogrpahed all together with their children Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena in 2017. Getty

Who are the children of Prince Joachim of Denmark?

Prince Joachim has four children: HE Count Nikolai born August 28, 1999, HE Count Felix born July 22, 2002, HE Count Henrik born May 4, 2009, and HE Countess Athena born January 24, 2012. His two first-born sons, Nikolai and Felix, are the children Prince Joachim has with his first wife, Alexandra, and his two youngest, Henrik and Athena are the children of his second wife, Marie.

Prince Frederik of Denmark and Prince Joachim on a visit to a barracks in 1974. Their father, Prince Henrik held the honorary rank of General and Admiral in the Danish Defence. Getty

What does Prince Joachim do for a living?

Prince Joachim works as an army officer working as a military industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington. He began his work as a military attaché in September 2020 at the Danish Embassy in Paris however he then obtained the permanent rank of brigadier general and in 2023, left Paris to join the Danish Embassy in Washington where he remains now. His extensive military background began in 1987 when he began his military education as a recruit in the Queen's Own Regiment. The following year he was appointed as a sergeant and then the year after that he was appoitned as a lieutenant of the reserve. Prince Joachim continued to work his way up and was continuously appointed to higher ranks over the years until reaching his current rank of brigadier general.