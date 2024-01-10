Princess Mary's stepmother Susan and father John in 2004, attending at her wedding. Getty

What ethnicity is Princess Mary of Denmark?

Though being born in Australia, both of Princess Mary's parents are from Scotland. Her father, John Dalgleish Donaldson was born in Scotland on September 5, 1941, and her mother, Mrs. Henrietta Clark Donaldson, was born on May 12, 1942. John and Henrietta got married in Scotland in 1963 and later that same year, they emigrated to Australia; two years later, the couple officially became Australian citizens. Princess Mary's mother tragically died in November 1997 after complications from heart surgery. Her father, John, later married Susan Horwood, a British crime novelist who writes under the pen name of Susan Moody. Susan and John are still married to this day.

How old was Princess Mary when she met Prince Frederik?

Princess Mary met Prince Frederik in September 2000 during the Sydney Olympics... she was 29 years old at the time while he was 32. The two met while they were at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney, at the time, Mary was working as an advertising executive. The loved-up couple got married about two years after their first meeting. On May 14, 2004, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral; the wedding festivities took place at Fredensborg Palace.

Princess Mary, Prince Frederik and their four children. Getty

Who are Princess Mary of Denmark's children?

Princess Mary shares four children with Prince Frederik. Their first born Prince Christian, was born on October 15, 2005. Following the birth of Prince Christian came Princess Isabella, born on April 21, 2007. Then, Princess Mary gave birth to twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, born on January 8, 2011.

Does Princess Mary have siblings?

Princess Mary has three siblings, all of which are older. She has two sisters, Jane Alison Stephens, born in 1965, and Patricia Anne Bailey, born in 1968, as well as a brother, John Stuart Donaldson, born in 1970. Her sisters, Jane and Patricia, were bridesmaids in her wedding to Prince Frederik.

Where does Princess Mary live?

Princess Mary lives with her family in Copenhagen. She resides between Frederik VIII's Palace at Amlienborg and the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace.

Princess Mary visited the University of Tasmania Arts School during her first trip to her home town after marrying Prince Frederik. Getty

Where did Princess Mary of Denmark go to school?

Princess Mary moved schools many times in her younger years. She began her schooling in 1974 and 1975 where she attended Clear Lake City Elementary School in Houston, Texas. The family lived in Texas while her father worked at the Johnson Space Center. Following this, they returned to Hobart and Princess Mary attended Sandy Bay Infants School from 1975 to 1977. In 1978, she attended Waimea Heights Primary School where she stayed until 1982. Princess Mary then started highschool in 1983 where she attended Taroona High School until 1986... the following two years she continued her studies at Hobart Matriculation College.

She then furthered her studies and enrolled at the University of Tasmania in 1989 and graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Law. On top of this, Princess Mary achieved a Certificate in Advertising from The Advertising Federation of Australia between 1994 and 1996. Later, she also qualified for a Certificate in Direct Marketing from the Australian Direct Marketing Association.

In 2007, Princess Mary establish The Mary Foundation. It's objective is to fight against social isolation in three areas: bullying and well-being, domestic violence and loneliness. Getty

Where did Princess Mary work before becoming a royal?

Before becoming a royal, Princess Mary had a very extensive and successful career. After university, Princess Mary moved to Melbourne for a graduate position with the advertising agency DDB Needman. From here, she then went on to a role as an Account Executive for client management then became Account Manager for MOJO Partners, also in Melbourne. In 1998, Princess Mary travelled the world; she travelled around America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. She visited Scotland, her father's homeland, and while she was there she obtained a three-month contract as an Account Manager with Rapp Collins Worldwide in Edinburgh.

On her return to Australia in 1999, she resided in Sydney where she worked as Account Director with Young and Rubicam, an international advertising agency. She also worked with a small Australian company called Love until moving to Belle Property where she worked as the Sales Director and a member of the Management Team. Moving from Australia again in 2002, Princess Mary worked in Paris teaching English at a Business English School. She then moved to Denmark and worked as a Project Consultant.

Princess Mary completed a course with an agency called Starmakers to build her confidence. Getty

Does Princess Mary speak Danish?

In 2017, our sister publication The Australian Women's Weekly spoke with royal commentator Lars Hovbakke Sørensen who revealed that Princess Mary had quickly picked up the language. "Crown Princess Mary's Danish is very good, and she learned quickly," he said at the time.

Did Princess Mary have to undergo training to become a royal?

Princess Mary has been training for over 20 years... according to The Daily Telegraph, her training began just weeks after meeting Prince Frederik. She reportedly completed a six-week course where she was taught how to shake hands, walk into a room, perform in front of a camera, and connect with people. She also undertook extensive Danish lessons which consisted of learning the language, culture, history, and political landscape of Denmark.

