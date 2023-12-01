Celebrating their engagement. Getty

How did Prince Frederik and Princess Mary meet?

"The first time we met we shook hands," Mary has previously said of her first meeting with her future husband at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney.

"I didn't know he was Prince Frederik. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'"

At the time of their first interaction, Mary was working as an advertising executive.

In another reflection upon their first meeting, Mary shared that she knew Frederik was someone special.

"Something clicked. It wasn't the fireworks in the sky or anything like that but there was a sense of excitement," she said in a 2005 interview.

Does Princess Mary speak Danish?

After a year of long-distance, Mary made the official move to Denmark to be closer to her beau. Whilst we are sure her boyfriend had already been helping her develop her Danish language skills, her move signified just how serious the pair were about each other.

From the moment she touched down on Danish soil, Mary studied the language intensively.

Speaking with our sister publication The Australian Women's Weekly in 2017, royal commentator Lars Hovbakke Sørensen revealed that the Tasmanian native had picked up the language (which is notoriously difficult to learn due to its hard guttural sounds and many vowels) like a true master.

"Crown Princess Mary's Danish is very good, and she learned quickly," he said at the time.

Whilst Mary will never quite be able to shake her Australian accent, over the years royal watchers have noticed her voice take on a more distinct Danish accent - presumably due to her two decades living in Denmark.

In a hilarious video featuring her children released by the Danish Royal Family to celebrate her 50th birthday in February 2022, her children poked fun at her Australian accent.

"She has an Australian accent, so there are some words she says a bit funny," Princess Isabella joked.

"Sometimes, if she wants to say "put the dog in its basket," it always turns into, "the dog lies in its hook," her brother Prince Christian added.

"She tries to pronounce right at home," sibling Vincent also said, his twin sister Josephine also jokingly mimicking her mothers Aussie twang.

When did Prince Frederik and Princess Mary marry?

Just over two years since they first locked eyes on that fateful night in Sydney, Prince Frederik proposed with an engagement ring that featured an emerald-cut diamond and two emerald-cut ruby baguettes.

"I don't recall wishing that one day I would be a princess," Mary said shortly after news of their upcoming nuptials was made public.

"I wanted to be a veterinarian," she joked.

On May 14th, 2004, the lovebirds tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral, Mary donning a gorgeous gown designed by Danish designed Uffe Frank.

"From today, Mary is mine and I am hers," Fred said at the altar during his vows. "I love her and I will protect her with all my love."

How many children do Prince Frederik and Princess Mary have?

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mary shared that she hoped her children all grew up to be "strong and independent individuals."

"Who dare to follow their aspirations. It's important that they know who they are, are proud of who they are and the family they belong to, and what that family represents to the Danes."

She also shared that her children do not expect "apanage" - the Danish equivalent of Civil List privileges.

Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John

Their eldest child Prince Christian was born on October 15th, 2005.

He is currently second in line to the Danish throne and will become Crown Prince of Denmark when his father ascends.

In 2023, he turned 18, celebrating the occasion with a lavish ball that brought together royalty and aristocracy from across Europe.

Shortly after, Christian signed a declaration of the constitution, meaning that if needed, like his parents, he could officially act as a regent of Denmark if his grandmother was unable.

Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe

Also known as the Countess of Monpezat, Princess Isabella was born on April 21st, 2007.

She is currently studying at the prestigious Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen.

Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda

Completing the family, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrived into the world on January 8th, 2011.

Vincent was born first, 26 minutes before his twin sister.

The pair are currently studying at the elite Tranegard School in Copenhagen.

Will Princess Mary become Queen Mary when Crown Prince Frederik is crowned King of Denmark?

It is currently unconfirmed what official title will be awarded to Mary when her husband ascends to the throne.

However, historically, the partner of the reigning monarch is crowned as a 'Consort'.

Prior to his passing in February 2018, Queen Margrethe's husband Henrik was known as the 'Prince Consort' of Denmark. Given this we expect Mary to adopt a similar title of 'Queen Consort.'

It is worth noting that in Demark, a princess becomes a queen when her husband becomes king but a prince does not become king when his wife becomes queen.

If tradition is followed, Princess Mary of Denmark may receive the new title of Queen Consort of Denmark when her husband is crowned King.

