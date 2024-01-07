Mary embraced life in Copenhagen – but she became even more beloved when their engagement was announced in October 2003.
The pair wed at Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004 – and welcomed their first child Prince Christian on October 15, 2005. Mary and Frederik then had Isabella in 2007 and twins Vincent and Josephine in 2011.
Now, Mary embarks on a new journey – as the Aussie Queen of Denmark!
Take a trip down memory lane with New Idea as we trace Mary's journey to the throne in pictures.
2000
Mary was 28 when she met a man who was introduced as 'Fred.'
2002
Frederik and girlfriend Mary attend a wedding in Copenhagen.
2003
On October 8, the couple announced their engagement.
2004
The new Crown Princess Mary carried eucalyptus leaves in her bridal bouquet.
2006
Prince Christian was christened in Copenhagen on May 15.
2014
Mary and Frederik took their four young children on an official royal tour of Greenland.
2016
The now Princess of Wales and Mary share a close bond.
2023
Mary and Frederik celebrated Prince Christian's 18th birthday with a lavish gala at Christiansborg Palace.
