Mary embraced life in Copenhagen – but she became even more beloved when their engagement was announced in October 2003.

The pair wed at Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004 – and welcomed their first child Prince Christian on October 15, 2005. Mary and Frederik then had Isabella in 2007 and twins Vincent and Josephine in 2011.

Now, Mary embarks on a new journey – as the Aussie Queen of Denmark!

Take a trip down memory lane with New Idea as we trace Mary's journey to the throne in pictures.

Supplied

2000

Mary was 28 when she met a man who was introduced as 'Fred.'

Getty

2002

Frederik and girlfriend Mary attend a wedding in Copenhagen.

Getty

2003

On October 8, the couple announced their engagement.

Getty

2004

The new Crown Princess Mary carried eucalyptus leaves in her bridal bouquet.

Getty

2006

Prince Christian was christened in Copenhagen on May 15.

Getty

2014

Mary and Frederik took their four young children on an official royal tour of Greenland.

Getty

2016

The now Princess of Wales and Mary share a close bond.

Getty

2023

Mary and Frederik celebrated Prince Christian's 18th birthday with a lavish gala at Christiansborg Palace.

RELATED ||

Here's how the Danish royal family are related to the other royals of Europe

What is the line of succession to the Danish throne

The most stunning outfits worn by Princess Mary

Is Princess Mary still an Australian citizen?