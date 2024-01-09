The whole family on the day of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's christening. Getty

Who are the godparents of Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent was christened in Holmen's Church in Copenhagen on April 14, 2011. The service was attended by more than 300 well-wishers.

Prince Vincent has six godparents, one of which is John Stuart Donaldson, Princess Mary's brother. Prince Vincent's other godparents are the Prince of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburn, Prince Frederik's first cousin, Caroline Heering, Princess Mary's lady-in-waiting, and friends of his parents, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille and Baroness Helle-Reedts-Thott.

What is the full name of Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent's full name is Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander. The name Frederik comes from his father, Crown Prince Frederik, while Minik is a Greenlandic name given in honour of Denmark's autonomous territory Greenland.

Prince Vincent and his twin sister Princess Josephine of their first day of school. Getty

What school does Prince Vincent of Denmark go to?

Prince Vincent currently attends Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup.

His schooling began in 0 class at Tranegårdskolen on August 15, 2017. In January 2020, Prince Vincent, along with his siblings, had a 12-week stay planned in Switzerland at the international school Lemania-Verbier, however, the stay was terminated due to the pandemic of the time. Prince Vincent returned to the school he currently attends.

Who are Prince Vincent's siblings?

Prince Vincent has three siblings. He is a twin to Princess Josephine; they were both born on January 8, 2011. Prior to their birth, Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007, followed by the family's eldest, Prince Christian, who was born on October 15, 2005.

