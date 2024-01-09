Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. Getty

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Born on April 16th, 1940 to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Ingrid of Denmark, Queen Margrethe was the eldest of three girls.

Surprisingly, despite being born to royalty and the eldest of her father, the Crown Prince's children, Margrethe wasn't always destined for the throne.

It was only in 1953, when, following a referendum, Denmark voted in favour of female descendants of the reigning sovereign also being able to inherit the throne - but any male descendants would still have precedence.

Given her parents were at that point, "done" with having children," the teenager thus embarked on a new chapter of her life in preparation for her future position as Queen of Denmark. She was officially crowned on January 14th, 1972.

Five years prior, Margrethe married Henri de Laborde de Monpezat and welcomed sons Crown Prince Frederik (born in 1968) and Prince Joachim (born in 1969) together.

Crown Frederik of Denmark. Getty

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Born as the heir apparent to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Frederik has enjoyed an illustrious life, his duty to the Crown driving him in all that he has achieved.

Fluent in English, Danish, French, and German, this multilingual Prince made history when he became the first Danish royal to complete a university education at Aarhus and Harvard Universities with a major in Political Science.

From there, he went on to work in several diplomatic roles, including a posting with the United Nations, before undertaking extensive military training and being awarded the ranks of General in the Army and Air Force and Admiral in the Navy.

In 2000, everything changed for the then 32-year-old when he met his future wife Mary Donaldson in a Sydney bar during the Olympics. And the rest they say is history...

Princess Mary of Denmark. Getty

Princess Mary of Denmark

When Mary Donaldson was born at Hobart's Queen Alexandra Hospital on February 5th, 1972, no one could predict that she would one day be Queen of Denmark.

The youngest of four children, the royal worked in various advertising, marketing, and communications roles after graduating from the University of Tasmania in 1994 with a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws degree.

But it was in 2000 when Mary was working as a Sales Director at Belle Property that her life changed forever after a chance encounter with the future King of Denmark at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney.

Initially not knowing that she was speaking with royalty, Mary and Frederik quickly embarked on a whirlwind love affair, becoming engaged on October 8th, 2003, and married on May 14th, 2004, going on to welcome four children of their own.

Prince Christian of Denmark. Getty

Prince Christian of Denmark

Following the ascension of his father to the Danish throne on January 14th, 2024, Christian will become the heir apparent to the Danish throne and inherit his father's previous title of 'Crown Prince.'

After turning 18 in 2023, it is expected that the royal will now begin undertaking official engagements on behalf of the Crown. He is now also able to act as a regent if his parents are deemed unable.

Curiously however, despite his grandmother's shocking abdication, Christian will continue his secondary schooling and pursue tertiary education until he is at least 21 years old when he will begin to receive his official royal salary.

Princess Isabella of Denmark. Getty

Princess Isabella of Denmark

Born on April 21st, 2007, Princess Isabella (also known as the Countess of Monpezat) is now second in line to the Danish throne after her older brother, Crown Prince Christian of Denmark.

She previously studied at the prestigious Ingrid Jepersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen before continuing her education at Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup (the same school her father and uncle attended) in August 2023.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark. Danish Royal House

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark

These twins arrived into the world 26 minutes apart on January 8th, 2011. First, it was Prince Vincent, before Princess Josephine followed in her older brother's footsteps.

Prince Vincent is currently studying at the elite Tranegard School in Copenhagen whilst Princess Josephine is studying at Kildegård Privatskole in Hellerup.

Prince Joachim of Denmark. Getty

Prince Joachim of Denmark

Despite once being second in line to the Danish throne, Prince Joachim of Denmark has over time slipped further and further away from the crown after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik has had children of his own.

Also known as the Count of Monzepat, Prince Joachim is fluent in French, English, Danish, and German and has had an impressive education and career, working across the globe in the likes of Denmark, France, Australia, Hong Kong, and the United States of America.

On November 18th, 1995, the then 26-year-old married his first wife, Alexandra Christina Manley, who became Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra of Denmark after their wedding.

The couple went on to welcome two sons into the world shortly after: Count Nikolai in 1999 and Count Felix in 2002. Sadly, in 2004, the couple became the first Danish royals to divorce since 1846.

Four years after his first marriage ended, Prince Joachim married Marie Agathe Odile Cavallier (who became Her Royal Highness Princess Marie of Denmark, Countess of Monzepat) on May 24th, 2008. They have two children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena together and currently reside in Washington, DC.

Notably on January 1st, 2023, Queen Margrethe stripped Prince Joachim's four children of their royal titles to slim down the monarchy.