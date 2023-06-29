Princess Mary's son, Prince Christian, defers royal activities
The soon-to-be 18-year-old made the surprising announcement ahead of his birthday.
Prince Christian of Denmark is due to turn 18 on October 15. Traditionally, this would signify taking on more royal duties, however, the Danish Royal Family have recently announced otherwise.
A statement shared on the Royals' official Instagram read, "His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 on 15 October 2023."
"Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince's upper secondary education. In continuation of this, the Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's further youth and education courses when the time is right."
"It has thus been agreed with the Ministry of State that support in the Danish Parliament for a law on annual pension will only be sought when the Prince turns 21 or by a possible change of the throne, if it takes place before," the statement continued.
The young royal will focus on his studies.
"It is expected that His Royal Highness to a greater extent will enter into official context. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in time in his education. Until then, Prince Christian, just like today, will only to a limited extent be involved in official contexts," it finished.
Prince Christian is currently second-in-line to the throne, allowing him further time to dedicate to his studies. He is in his second-last year at Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte.
By turning down his allowance, the soon-to-be 18-year-old will take a less involved approach in royal activities - at least until he's 21.
Similarly, two years ago, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, made the same choice.