Prince Christian of Denmark is due to turn 18 on October 15. Traditionally, this would signify taking on more royal duties, however, the Danish Royal Family have recently announced otherwise.

A statement shared on the Royals' official Instagram read, "His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 on 15 October 2023."

"Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince's upper secondary education. In continuation of this, the Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's further youth and education courses when the time is right."

