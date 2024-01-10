The new King of Denmark was born in 1968. Getty

How old is King Frederik of Denmark?

King Frederik of Denmark was born via an emergency cesarean section on May 26th, 1968 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

He was christened less than a month later in Copenhagen on June 24th and was confirmed into the Church of Denmark in Fredensborg Palace Chapel three years later in 1981.

His younger brother, Prince Joachim, Count of Monzepat, was born 18 months later on June 7th, 1969.

King Frederik has retained his youthful looks even as he has aged. Getty

What is King Frederik of Denmark's full name?

When he was born, the future King of Denmark was named Frederik Andre Henrik Christian, Prince of Denmark, Crown Prince, Count of Monpezat.

He was named after his maternal grandfather, the former King of Denmark Frederick IX, his paternal grandfather Andrew de Laborde de Monpezat, and his father Prince Henrik of Denmark

His official title is now King Frederik X.

Frederik and his younger brother Joachim. Getty

Where did King Frederik of Denmark study?

After graduating secondary school in 1986, the then Crown Prince went on to study at the University of Aarhus (which included time on exchange at Harvard University under an alias), where he graduated from in 1995 with a Masters in Political Science.

From there, Frederik served his country with postings at the Danish UN Mission in New York, and then at the Royal Danish Embassy in Paris.

During this time, the Crown Prince also commenced his military career, achieving the ranks of General in both the Army and Air Force and Admiral in the Navy.

In the years since, the Crown Prince has been undertaking engagements on behalf of the Crown as a working royal. He is fluent in English, Danish, German and French.

Frederik spent years training with the Danish military. Getty

Who is King Frederik of Denmark married to?

In May 2004, Prince Frederik married Australian Mary Donaldson in Copenhagen, four years on since they had met by chance at a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics.

Whilst the new Queen of Denmark clued on rather quickly that her new beau was royalty, when she was first speaking with him she had no idea!

"Something clicked. It wasn't the fireworks in the sky or anything like that but there was a sense of excitement," the now mother of four said in a 2005 interview of their first encounter.

And there wasn't a dry eye in the house when Frederik read his vows to Mary, telling her emotionally that he was "hers."

"I love her and I will protect her with all my love," he said at the time. Awww!

Mary (nee) Donaldson married the then Crown Prince of Denmark on May 14th, 2004. Getty

Who are King Frederik of Denmark's children?

Prince Christian is now heir apparent and the new Crown Prince of Denmark after his father ascended to the throne. He was born on October 15th, 2005.

He has three younger siblings, Princess Isabella who was born in 2007, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine who were born in 2011.

King Frederik shares four children with his wife Queen Mary. Getty

Where does King Frederik of Denmark live?

Alongside his wife Princess Mary, and their three children, King Frederik of Denmark primarily resides at Frederik VIII's residence at Amelienborg Castle in Copenhagen.

The castle is made up of four identical buildings which are set around an octagonal courtyard.

In the summer months, the family is also known to spend time at the Chancellery House in Fredensborg Palace, a 40-minute drive north of Copenhagen.

