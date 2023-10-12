Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark's kids. Getty

How old is Prince Christian?

Princess Mary’s firstborn son is all grown up, with Prince Christian turning 18 in just a couple of days on 15 October 2023.

Where Crown Prince Frederik and Mary of Denmark will present Christian to the public, and you certainly can’t miss him with a birthday stamp, his own radio show, a documentary, AND a gala dinner to beat all gala dinners!

Prince Christian of Denmark is turning 18. Instagram

Does Prince Christian have a stamp?

“His Royal Highness Prince Christian's 18th birthday will be marked with the issuance of a new stamp,” read the Instagram announcement.

The last time he was on a stamp was in 2016, “where a stamp with a photo of the Crown Prince couple and their four children in Greenlandic national costumes was issued on the occasion of the Crown Prince Couple's copper wedding.”

Continuing the tradition of wearing the “ traditional white anorak worn” (a male version of the Greenlandic national costume,) just like his “father, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, his grandfather, Prince Henry, and his great grandfather Frederik 9."

Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday stamp. Instagram

What is Prince Christian’s broadcast about?

Christian’s radio show will be broadcast on a local radio station in Copenhagen, where listeners will call in and give advice to the young royal on what they wished they knew when they were 18.

A great way to connect to his people and make them feel seen and heard.

Prince Christian recording for his documentary. Instagram

What is Prince Christian’s documentary about?

Readers this documentary is what we’re more excited about, pulling back the curtain on what goes on behind the scenes in the Danish royal family!

For the first time, we’ll see King lessons which were filmed in August, passed down from generation to generation alongside his father Frederik.

The royal Instagram elaborated on the lessons, explaining how it “ensure[s] that Prince Christian knows better the country of which he will one day be king.”

Plus Prince Christian’s documentary will also follow him as he meets with the Supreme Court, Danish Parliament, and the Danish church.

In the demanding digital age that the royals have never seen before, New Idea must applaud them for their online strategy to keep the public informed and enthralled.

Prince Christian with his father Prince Frederik filming the documentary. Instagram

Prince Christian’s 18th birthday ball

The palace gave a sneak peek into Prince Christian’s 18th ball, sending out several hundred invitations with the Danish crest.

The guest list includes “many guests invited to Her Majesty The Queen's gala table on the occasion of His Royal Highness Prince Christian's 18th birthday on the 15th of October.”

After New Idea did some digging, we deduct that Christian’s guests will also include his rumoured girlfriend (which has now been dismissed saying they’re ‘just close’) Princess Marie Chiara of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies.

The young royals to look out for include; Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Christian’s ball dress code will be a white tie with honours – which means tiaras are permitted! This will be the first time his younger sister Princess Isabella can don a tiara at a ball.

Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday ball invitations. Instagram

Where is Prince Christian studying?

Christian actually postponed his royal salary until he was 21, choosing instead to continue his secondary schooling.

Prince Christian is currently studying at Ordup Gymnasium, the first Danish royal to attend a public school in Copenhagen, in his penultimate year.

(Which we’re told translates to the second last year of study.)

Prince Christian of Denmark's first day of school with his mother Princess Mary and father Prince Frederik. Getty

But where is Prince Christian in the Danish royal line of succession?

Christian is second in line to the Danish throne, after his father Frederik André Henrik who will inherit the throne from his mother Margrethe II of Denmark.

Followed by his middle sibling Isabella, and youngest twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's grandchildren. Getty

Can I marry Prince Christian of Denmark?

Just like Australia’s Princess Mary, you too can marry the future King of Denmark!

Keep in mind that it might take a while for Christian to become King since his father hasn’t even come to power yet.

But don’t lose hope as Danish law allows him to marry anyone he wishes! Could you be the next Prince/Princess of Denmark? (Please note that he was pictured with Princess Marie Chiara of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies as mentioned above, at the Monaco Grand Prix in May...)