Crown Prince Christian Getty

Crown Prince Christian

King Frederik and Queen Mary's firstborn, Crown Prince Christian was born October 15, 2005, making him just 18 years old. Now King Frederik (previously Crown Prince Frederik) has been crowned King of Denmark, Prince Christian is now heir to the Danish throne.

Princess Isabella Getty

Princess Isabella

Princess Isabella is King Frederik and Queen Mary's secondborn child but eldest daughter. Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007, making her 16 years old. She is currently second in the line of succession.

Prince Vincent Getty

Prince Vincent

Prince Vincent is King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest son and is a twin with Princess Josephine. He was born on January 8, 2011, making him 13 years old. Prince Vincent was born 26 minutes before Princess Josephine technically making him the older sibling and securing his place as third in the line of succession to the Danish throne.

Princess Josephine Getty

Princess Josephine

As mentioned, though being a twin to Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine is the youngest in the family. She was born on January 8, 2011, making her 13 years old. Princess Josephine is fourth in the line of succession.

January 14, 2024 Getty

The Danish royal family waving after the proclamation of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

January 14, 2024 Getty

Another photograph of the family waving after the King and Queen's proclamation. They stood on the balcony of Amalienborg Castle.

April 16, 2023 Getty

The family stood on the balcony of Amlienborg Castle at the 83rd birthday of Queen Margrethe.

April 30, 2022 Getty

The family posed for a photo before Princess Isabella's confirmation in Fredensborg Castle Church.

February 6, 2022 Getty

The family were photographed as they arrived for the TV 2 News' birthday show "Mary 50 We Celebrate Denmark's Crown Princess."

May 15, 2021 Getty

The family were photographed together following Crown Prince Christian's confirmation at Fredensborg Palace.

June 7, 2019 Getty

The family stepped out at Amalienborg to celebrate Prince Joachim's 50th birthday.

August 24, 2018 Getty

The whole family during their visit to the village of Mikladalur to see the statue at the sea of Kopakonan located on the Faroe Islands in Klaksvig.

August 23, 2018 Getty

The family visited a school in Torshavn during the first day of the Royal visit to the islands in Torshavn, Denmark.

July 15, 2018 Getty

The Danish royals were photographed at the gate of Graasten Castle where they greeted the Titling-At-The-Ring Riders Event. It is an established tradition that the Royal family receives the riders at the gate to Grasten Castle before they begin their contest.

May 27, 2018 Getty

The King and Queen with their four children during the arrival to the live broadcast of the TV show 'All of Denmark celebrates the Crown Prince' held on King Frederik's 50th birthday.

May 24, 2018 Getty

The family attended a portrait unveiling and exhibition open at Frederiksborg Palace that was held on King Frederik's 50th birthday.

July 15, 2016 Getty

The family attended the annual summer photo call for The Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle.

April 16, 2016 Getty

Queen Mary and King Frederik are photographed with their children on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace on Queen Margrethe's 76th birthday.

April 16, 2015 Getty

Queen Mary and King Frederik are photographed with their children on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace on Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday.

February 8, 2015 Getty

The kids joined their parents as they posed for the annual Danish Royal family skiing photocall in Verbier.

February 14, 2014 Getty

The kids joined their parents as they posed for the annual Danish Royal family skiing photocall in Verbier.

August 1, 2011 Getty

The family attended the annual summer photo call for The Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle.

April 14, 2011 Getty

King Frederik and Queen Mary with Princess Isabella and Crown Prince Christian after the christening of their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.