WATCH: Daring Princess Mary and her children jump into ocean

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has shared never-before-seen photographs of her youngest children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine in celebration of their ninth birthdays.

Proud mum Mary, 47, took to Instagram to share the adorable pics with royal fans.

One snap show the siblings wearing matching jackets and wrapping each other up in a loving embrace as they smile sweetly at the camera.

While in another the Vincent pulls his sister Josephine in close for a kiss on the cheek.

Translated from Danish, the caption reads: "Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are nine years old today.

"In connection with the birthday, it is a pleasure for the Crown Prince couple to share a number of new pictures of the Prince and Princess.

"The pictures have been taken in recent months and can be seen on the Royal House website. Photos: H.K.H. The Crown Princess ©"