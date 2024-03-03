What better place to chill out than in Switzerland! MEGA

Their luxury ski lodge is the prime place to relax and spend quality time as a couple. It boasts a sauna, spa and heating room along with stunning views.

It’s also a familiar place for Mary, 52, and Fred, 55, who have owned the dwelling for going on 14 years.

“This two-week trip gave them the privacy and connection they needed to get through the next few historic years,” the royal source adds.

It’s been a busy few months for the royal family. Getty

Still, the family holiday raised eyebrows for some. With their eldest son and heir Prince Christian, 18, tagging along, it left Fred’s abdicated mother, Queen Margrethe, in charge of Denmark again while they were away.

But the royal source insists Margrethe, 83, was supportive of Fred and Mary taking a short break to focus on keeping their marriage in a healthy, solid place.

"It was Margrethe who insisted they take time out after the coronation to refocus their union and to recover from the shock of the past few transformative months,” the insider explains.

“This two-week trip gave them the privacy and connection they needed." MEGA

Of course, there was also business on the agenda for the King and Queen during their Swiss Alps getaway.

With so much to plan in their new roles, the insider explains the parents-of-four used the opportunity to “lay out some groundwork” for their busy year ahead.

“They needed this break to map out plans for the next couple of years of the monarchy,” the source says. “They have staff to hire, world tours to arrange, affiliations to agree on – it’s go, go, go since the coronation.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!