This image shows Queen Margrethe in The Golden Carriage from Amalienborg Palace to Christiansborg Palace for the traditional New Year's levee on January 4, 2024. Getty

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the new Crown Prince of Denmark, Prince Christian

On January 14, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will leave with Prince Christian, who will become The Crown Prince of Denmark, from Amalienborg at 1:35 pm in a motor car from Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg, where they reside. The motor car will take them to Christiansborg Palace.

At 1:37 pm, following closely behind Frederik and Mary, Queen Margrethe will leave from Amalienborg in a carriage. The Queen will ride from Christian IX's Palace, where she resides during the winter, to Christiansborg Palace, escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment.

2:00 pm marks the Council of State at Christiansborg Palace.

After their arrival, Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, and Prince Christian will participate in the Council of State with the Government and the Council of State secretary.

The succession to the throne takes place during the Council of State meeting. The moment Queen Margrethe signs the declaration of her abdication marks Prince Frederik's succession.

Queen Margrethe II as she is proclaimed Queen of Denmark in 1972. She stands on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace next to the Prime Minister of Denmark at the time, Jens Otto Krag. Getty

RELATED: Queen Margrethe's Reign in Retrospect

At 2:15 pm, Queen Margrethe will then ride in a motor car from Christiansborg Palace back to Christian IX's Palace, Amalienborg.

At 2:30 pm the new King and Queen of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik (will become King Frederik) and Crown Princess Mary (will become Queen Mary) will hold a levee for specially invited persons.

3:00 pm marks when the proclamation from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace will occur. The new King Frederik X will step out on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace and the Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, will proclaim His Majesty's accession to the throne. The King will provide a speech and conclude with the motto.

At 3:10 pm, following the proclamation, 3 x 27 shots are fired from the Sixtus Battery on Holdem, Copenhagen, in salute. The royal standard is lowered at Christian IX's palace and reraised at Frederik VIII's Palace.

Inside the Aarhus Cathedral, Denmark, where the celebratory church service will be held. Getty

RELATED: Who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark?

At 3:30 pm The King and Queen will ride in a carriage from Christiansborg Palace to Frederik VIII's Palace, escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment’s mounted squadron.

Then finally, to conclude the day, at 5:00 pm, the royal colours will be transferred from Christian IX's Palace to Frederik VIII's Palace.

On the following day, January 15, the Royal Family will participate in the Danish Parliament's celebration of the succession of the throne. At 10:00 am, a reception will be held in the Danish Parliament. In the Chamber, a meeting will be held in which the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister will deliver a speech. Following this meeting, the Royal Family will move to the former Upper Chamber to participate in a reception service.

It doesn't stop there...

The final event in relation to the succession of the throne will occur on January 21.

At 2:00 pm, there will be a celebratory church service held at the Aarhus Cathedral in which the Royal Family with participate. Official Denmark representatives and representatives from the City of Aarhus will also be in attendance.

The church service will be held by Royal Chaplain-in-Ordinary and Bishop of the Diocese of Aarhus, Henrik Wigh-Poulsen.

RELATED: How did the Danish Royal Family start?