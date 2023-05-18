Plane travellers would be all too familiar with the joys of a vacant neighbouring seat. While an absolute luxury, they're also a rarity.

Qantas' new 'Neighbour Free' scheme is making this luxury more commonplace for flyers. The empty seat reservation program allows travellers to reserve an unbooked seat next to them for a small additional fee - providing more space as a result.

As with any 'too good to be true' initiative, there is a catch that buyers should be aware of...

WATCH: How to make sure your next flight doesn't suck. Article continues after video.