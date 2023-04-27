Get your bags packed! Getty

For a budget-friendly holiday, the cheapest deals start at $99, where one-way tickets will get you from Sydney to Byron Bay or Launceston to Melbourne.

Sitting at a slightly higher $119, fly from Sydney to the Gold Coast, Townsville to Mackay, or Sydney to Moree.

$129 will score you a trip from Adelaide to Melbourne, Melbourne to Newcastle, Cairns to Townsville, Brisbane to Mackay, or Sydney to Port Macquarie.

While this is only a dip in the water when it comes to the flight deals, check the sale out for yourself to score yourself a discounted trip.

Speaking to news.com.au, a Qantas representative said, "These fares are on average 30 per cent below the normal year-round lead in fares, so they are great value for our customers who are looking to plan their next holiday."