For those flying internationally to the fourteen countries Jetstar has partnered with, check-in and bag drop will now close 60 minutes before departure, a 15-minute change from the previous 45 minutes allotted to customers.

Boarding gates are also set to close 20 minutes prior to all flights, five minutes earlier than previously.

In an email sent to customers detailing the changes, Jetstar Chief Operating Office Matt Franzi said the changes whilst frustrating would benefit both staff and customers.

"These new times will prevent delays and help us get you to your destination as soon as possible."

"We know our performance hasn't been up to scratch and we are working hard to boost punctuality and reliability."

"To improve our performance, we're also recruiting more airport staff, cabin crew, and engineering team members and making changes to our check-in, bag drop, and boarding times, to bring them in line with other low-cost carriers around the world."

