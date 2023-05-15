Hong Kong by night is something else... Getty

Karen MacMillan, Director, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific of Hong Kong Tourism Board said that the 7.4 million strong city was "extending its warmest welcome" to Australian tourists.

"With a diverse culture, unique attractions, exciting nightlife, and delicious cuisines, there's something for every traveler."

Cash vouchers for attractions such as DisneyLand will be made available to tourists. Getty

To unlock the exclusive ticket offer, keen holidaymakers will have to sign up (for free) as a Cathay Pacific member.

The discounted tickets go on sale from Monday, 29 May at 12pm AEDT.

Members must first visit Cathay Pacific's campaign website and sign in using their Cathay membership details to access the discounted tickets.