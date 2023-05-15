Hong Kong is rolling out the red carpet for Australian travelers with half a million discount flight tickets to be made available through the nation's official airline Cathay Pacific.
The reduced round-trip air tickets are part of the Hong Kong Tourism Board's "Hello Hong Kong" campaign to welcome tourists back into the country after years of self-imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19.
An array of exciting offers will also be made available to international tourists across 16,000 outlets across the 24/7 city, with AT LEAST one million "Hong Kong" visitor consumption vouchers to also be given out, covering expenses from welcome drinks at bars, restaurants, and hotels to cash vouchers to be redeemed across the transport, culinary, retail, and attraction sectors.
Hong Kong by night is something else...
Getty
Karen MacMillan, Director, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific of Hong Kong Tourism Board said that the 7.4 million strong city was "extending its warmest welcome" to Australian tourists.
"With a diverse culture, unique attractions, exciting nightlife, and delicious cuisines, there's something for every traveler."
Cash vouchers for attractions such as DisneyLand will be made available to tourists.
Getty
To unlock the exclusive ticket offer, keen holidaymakers will have to sign up (for free) as a Cathay Pacific member.