In honour of their 19th birthday, Jetstar have launched a massive 48-hour sale. Commencing on May 2 for Club Jetstar members, the domestic and international flight sale opened up to the Australian public on May 3.
Starting at a mere $77, schedule your 2024 holiday for a huge bargain!
The limited-time sale runs until 11:59pm on Thursday May 4, unless sold out prior. The 45 000 sale seats are part of a 'return for free' package, where the already discounted air fares are complemented by a free return flight.
To carry the celebration even further, the air line are also offering Holiday Package Deals, where combining flights and hotel stays can help users save even more.
Given the rising cost of living, your next holiday is made more accessible via these stellar deals.
With flight from Sydney to Melbourne starting at $77, discounted international fares are also on the table, with flights from the Gold Coast to Wellington starting at $239.
Other international destinations on offer include Osaka, Tokyo, Honolulu, Auckland, Phuket, and Bali.
The annual flight sale gives travellers their pick of 59 domestic routes and 28 international routes.
As reported by news.com.au, Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said, "Jetstar’s Return for Free birthday sale is one of our biggest sales of the year...On our 19th birthday, we are as excited and as passionate as ever about making travel affordable for more people."