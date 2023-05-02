Score a bargain before booking your next flight. Getty

Your next household shopping venture can also contribute to a free holiday.

"If you’re looking to earn Points when shopping for household purchases, head over to the Velocity e-Store to shop and earn Points with fantastic brands like Apple, Dyson, THE ICONIC or Chemist Warehouse to name a few," Rohrlach says.

For even further Virgin Australia discounts, nab a bargain every Thursday at 4-11pm AEST during the airline's Happy Hour sale.

Rohrlach says that planning ahead is also key. Booking in advance will ensure you're not paying a higher airfare at the last minute.

If you're wishing to save with other airlines, the same methods apply. With Qantas Frequent Flyer, you can earn points when filling up at BP, buying pet goods at PETstock, subscribing to Binge, and paying energy bills with Red Energy. More ways to save can be found on their partner page.

Ultimately, staying organised will reap the biggest reward when it comes to frequent flyer points. Staying up to date on partners and reward systems will allow you to gain points without even thinking! Who would have thought that paying your energy bill could score you a free holiday?