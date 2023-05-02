It's no secret that holidays are expensive. Between the cost of flights, accommodation, meals, sites and attractions, everything adds up... While many Australians are learning to cope with the the rising cost of living, opportunities to travel may seem grim.
Thus, any chance to save can be considered a win for travellers. So, what if we told you shopping can actually help you score flights for free?
You've probably heard of frequent flyer points. But did you know your weekly grocery shop can actually contribute?
Like a loyalty card, frequent flyer points accumulate each time a customer chooses to fly with their respective airline (granted they offer a rewards program). Outside of flights, however, transactions such as your regular supermarket shop Bunnings visit can also attribute.
With Velocity Frequent Flyer, for example, you can earn points by doing everyday things. According to CEO of Velocity Frequent Flyer, Nick Rohrlach, points can be accumulated when "topping up at 7-Eleven or scanning your Flybuys card when shopping at Coles, Bunnings, Officeworks and Liquorland," and transferring said Flybuys points to Velocity.
Your next household shopping venture can also contribute to a free holiday.
"If you’re looking to earn Points when shopping for household purchases, head over to the Velocity e-Store to shop and earn Points with fantastic brands like Apple, Dyson, THE ICONIC or Chemist Warehouse to name a few," Rohrlach says.
For even further Virgin Australia discounts, nab a bargain every Thursday at 4-11pm AEST during the airline's Happy Hour sale.
Rohrlach says that planning ahead is also key. Booking in advance will ensure you're not paying a higher airfare at the last minute.
If you're wishing to save with other airlines, the same methods apply. With Qantas Frequent Flyer, you can earn points when filling up at BP, buying pet goods at PETstock, subscribing to Binge, and paying energy bills with Red Energy. More ways to save can be found on their partner page.
Ultimately, staying organised will reap the biggest reward when it comes to frequent flyer points. Staying up to date on partners and reward systems will allow you to gain points without even thinking! Who would have thought that paying your energy bill could score you a free holiday?