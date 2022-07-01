The best travel neck pillows to buy in Australia

The Therapillo combines benefits of memory foam with cooling properties of gel to ensure a comfortable sleep during travel. Memory foam provides support and conforms to the contours of your neck while the cooling gel assists with temperature regulation for cooling comfort while you travel. Plus, it includes Ultrafresh - an antimicrobial application for lasting freshness, making it an ideal option for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Sick of being woken up because you keep falling forward mid-flight? The Cabeau Evolution neck pillow features a seat strap system to fix just that. Plus, its responsive memory core foam and raised side supports ensures personalised comfort like no other. Once you’re off the plane you can easily store the neck pillow in its included travel bag which keeps the pillow to a quarter of its size, talk about compact!

Rest deeply with this neck pillow and eye mask set by Globite. Featuring a limited-edition print on the reversible eye mask and memory foam neck pillow, it’s a must-have for any long-haul flight.

This unique travel pillow features a reversible design that is fully portable, adjustable and practical. Slip over your eyes to block out light, or wear it on your neck as a neck pillow for a relaxing sleep on the plane.

If you’re a frequent traveller, then you won’t want to give the Go Neck Pillow a miss. With its supportive memory foam core and ergonomic design it’s your no-brainer travel companion. Plus, it compresses to 60 per cent of its size when stored, so you can say goodbye to bulky travel pillows for good.

Great for travelling and the home - simply twist, wrap and bundle up in the Infinity Pillow thanks to its versatile shape that will fit the needs of whatever space you’re in.

Featuring memory foam and mesh side panels to keep you cool without compromising in support, your neck will thank you after a long flight. The Fosmon travel neck pillow also comes with an easily removable liner which means cleaning after use is as simple as chucking it in the washing machine with the rest of your vacation laundry.

