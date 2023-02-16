The best affordable carry-on bags to pack for your next trip

Globalite

Globalite Voyager carry-on underseat, $139.95 at THE ICONIC

Save extra space with this compact capsule that fits right under your seat. It's light, high quality and durable as well including a TSA lock for security.

SHOP NOW

Rockland

Rockland 20" expandable carry on, $87.18 at Amazon

Don't forget a thing with this expandable carry on that may even leave you with extra space. It's lightweight and durable with spinner wheels which makes a quick getaway from arrivals extra easy.

SHOP NOW

American Tourister

American Tourister Applite 4 Eco underseater, $182 (usually $260) at Myer

The perfect work trip bag that keeps your laptop safe, slides right under the seat and will fit extra essentials like a change of clothes.

SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Aurora hold all bag, $69.99 at Catch.com.au

Don't want to take a suitcase on board with you? This weekender bag does the job and looks stylish while doing it. Pop your important items like documents, phone and keys in the front pocket for easy access and use the adjustable shoulder strap for comfort.

SHOP NOW

Big W

Swiss Alps Candy bright small luggage, $65 at Big W

With a 3-digit combination lock, 4 wheel system, lightweight body with packing compartments, this suitcase ticks all of the boxes and it's under $70.

SHOP NOW

American Tourister

American Tourister Sky Bridge hardcase luggage, $135 (usually $270) at Catch.com.au

You'll forget this is only carry-on with how much space this suitcase allows you. It has two compartments, zip pockets, 360° multidirectional wheels and a combo lock to make travelling a breeze.

SHOP NOW

Slimbridge

Slimbridge 20" travel luggage, $69.99 at Amazon

Save on space and cash with this compact suitcase that will have you booking your next trip before you even finish your current one.

SHOP NOW

WATCH: Stylish suitcases and bags for your summer