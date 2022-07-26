Getty

Alongside being affordable, we’ve rounded up the best cheap suitcases in Australia that are totally chic while still being able to withstand the ruthless baggage handling systems at airports.

Your holiday starts now.

The best affordable suitcases and luggage options to shop in Australia 2022

Litevlo, from $159 (usually $269) at American Tourister

Leading luggage brand and trusted all over the world since 1933, American Tourister has built a reputation in Australia (and globally) for high-quality luggage backed by a global warranty.

Litevlo is lightweight but has all the volume so you can store all your travel essentials with ease. Made from ultralight polypropylene technology and tested under the industry’s most stringent standards, this design-centric suitcase will ensure you’re exploring what the world has on offer, in style.

Nere Stori 55cm suitcase in paprika, $200 at Strandbags

Introducing the boldest carry-on suitcase you’ve ever laid eyes on. Award-winning luggage brand Flylite has taken everything that the brand is known for - design and quality - and revolutionised it into Nere. Nere offers a simplistic approach to travel with more considered designs.

Carry On Light in forest, from $245 at July

Never lose sight of your luggage again with July. The Carry On Light is incredibly lightweight but has everything you want in a compact suitcase - double wheel glides, proper handles, and in beautiful colourways. Customise it with your name to make it truly your own.

Instagon, from $239 at American Tourister

Another sleek number by American Tourister is the Instagon. Starting at $239, it’s expandable and has internal organisers so you can find all your bits and bobs without a fuss. Plus, it also features Optimov shock-absorbing wheels so you’ll know this suitcase will see you through this trip and beyond.

Jett Black Maze carry on suitcase in royal blue, $189 at The Iconic

In an on-trend and eye-catching royal blue hue, the Maze suitcase by Jett Black features deep etched grooves that adds strength and resilience - keeping your belongings safe.

Slimbridge 24” suitcase, $90 at Kogan

Designed with a durable hard shell, smooth dual wheels, and secured locks - you can start your holiday as soon as the plane lifts off without worrying about your luggage.

Mouv large suitcase in pink, $100 at Catch.com.au

This suitcase by Mouv will put you in a good mood thanks to its adorable blush hue. With 360° turning wheels, you’ll be rolling up to the airport (and your destination) in style.

