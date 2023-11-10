Getty

What is considered a carry-on bag?

A carry-on bag is any type of luggage that you are allowed to bring on your flight with you that is small enough to fit in the overhead bin.

Airlines have restrictions on the dimensions of your carry-on bag for this reason.

Strandbags

Nere - Caype 55cm suitcase, $200 at Strandbags.

What size bag for carry-on luggage?

Across Australia, most airlines have the same requirements when it comes to size and weight of carry-on luggage.

Your bag must not exceed 56 cm (height) x 36 cm (width) x 23 cm (depth), including handles and wheels if your bag has this.

Anyone flying has a 7kg weight allowance on their bags, if you go over this, you will be charged for the extra weight.

If you already know your carry-on luggage is going to be overweight, you can pre-purchase extra weight prior to your flight at a cheaper cost.

What is allowed in carry-on baggage?

Unfortunately when it comes to carry-on baggage, there are many restrictions on what you can and can't bring on the plane with you and in what quantities.

If travelling domestically, there are no restrictions on how much powders, liquids, aerosols and gels you can carry onboard.

If you are travelling internationally, that is a completely different story.

The total volume of inorganic powders must not exceed 350 millilitres or 350 grams per person, including the weight of the container.

The good news is there is no limit on organic powders, such as food and powdered baby formula.

All liquids, aerosols and gel items must be in containers of 100 millilitres or 100 grams or less. You get one clear, resealable plastic bag in which the dimensions add up to no more than 80 centimetres (eg. 20 x 20cm or 15 x25cm).

Here are all the carry-on packing tips you should know about:

Big W

Use packing cubes.

Packing cubes separate your belongings, save space and make it easy to find specific items in a hurry.

Globite Packing Cubes 3 Pack, $22.50 at Big W.

Wear your heavier items.

If you are travelling with a large coat, DON'T try and pack it in your carry-on... it will just take up too much space.

Instead, either wear it or carry it. The item won’t be considered in your carry-on allowance.

Use the space within your shoes.

If you are travelling with a spare pair of shoes in your carry-on, the wise thing to do is use the inside of the shoes to fit more things!

Maximise your space.

Amazon

Separate your liquids.

Keep your liquids in a clear bag like this. You are not only protecting your clothes in case of a spillage, you are also saving yourself time.

Packing your liquids in this way will make security screening ALOT easier for you and will also make it easy if you want to freshen up on the plane or as soon as your arrive at your destination.

Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA Approved, 4 pack, $18.99 at Amazon.

Pack spare clothes.

No matter the length or destination of your flight, ALWAYS pack a set of clothes in your carry-on for emergencies or unexpected flight delays.

Amazon

Pack a portable charging bank.

These are vital item that people always forget! Not only is it great to be able to recharge your devices on the plane, but it is also good to have in case you can't get to a power point at the airport.

Mini Powerbank, $35.99 at Amazon.