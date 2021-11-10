Tandem Skydive over St Kilda. Supplied

Tandem Skydive over St Kilda from RedBalloon for $429

Up to 15,000 ft above ground level, with 60 seconds of freefall and uninterrupted coastal and city views - this experience is one to remember.

For the gift to make a mark, give the gift of skydiving over St Kilda - the closest skydiving location to Melbourne CBD.

Overnight Zoo Safari. Supplied

Overnight Zoo Safari for two from RedBalloon for $690

If you're looking for an easy getaway, why not experience an African safari an hour out of Melbourne at Werribee Open Range Zoo?

It's the ultimate feel-good gift, where the lucky recipient will enjoy an overnight stay in luxury tented accommodation, with two days of exclusive animal encounters and a fully hosted safari experience.

Plus, there'll be sunset drinks and an African-inspired menu to top things off.

All-Inclusive Blue Mountains Tour from Sydney. Klook Travel

All-Inclusive Blue Mountains Tour from Sydney from Klook Travel for $220

This all-inclusive package has everything you need to thoroughly explore the wonders of the Blue Mountains.

Experience the Scenic Railway, Rainforest Walkway, and glass-bottomed Skyway cableway for 360-degree views, and capture panoramas of the Katoomba Falls, Three Sisters, and the Jamison Valley, which are all included in the tour.

It also features a delicious two-course lunch, and you'll eventually make your way back on board a modern cruise vessel just in time to catch the illuminated Darling Harbour.

Hot Air Ballooning Over The Hunter Valley. Supplied

Hot Air Ballooning Over The Hunter Valley for two from RedBalloon for $598



The Hunter Valley is known as the perfect weekend getaway spot and it also offers the perfect backdrop for a hot air balloon flight.

Experience a breathtaking sunrise over the wine region with hot air ballooning followed by an a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine.

Treehouse Getaway. Supplied

Treehouse Getaway from RedBalloon for $670



Send your giftee to experience the Gold Coast hinterland with a stay at Pethers Rainforest Retreat. Set at the top of Mount Tamborine, the luxurious, adult-only accommodation is only an hour from Brisbane.

With a private spa bath and balcony views of the subtropical rainforest, guests have the opportunity to do as much adventure (think walking trails, wineries and galleries), or as little (savour the peacefulness of the treehouse) as they like.

Helicopter Flight Tour in Sydney Harbour. Klook Travel

Helicopter Flight Tour in Sydney Harbour from Klook Travel for $187

A scenic helicopter flight is guaranteed to be a once in a lifetime experience, as every passenger gets a great view no matter what seat they are in.

You'll be able to see full panoramic views of Sydney Harbour's icons including the Sydney Opera House, Taronga Zoo, Bondi Beach and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, all from a luxury helicopter.

Packages are inclusive of complimentary drinks, a photo opportunity with the pilot and aircraft, plus commentary with BOSE voice-activated headsets for the best experience possible.