Puberty Blues star Ed Oxenbould (pictured) has teased the return of the cult favourite. Tik Tok

Taking to Tik Tok, the 20-year-old teased the return in a short video, which he captioned: “Shhhhhh. Keep your eyes peeled.”

“I have some exciting news. I’ve been waiting for this moment for quite some time…” the text in the video read.

“You have questions and we have the answers. So hold on to your surfboards and chiko rolls…

“Because PUBERTY BLUES is back for season 3!!!!”

Ed played David (right), who was part of the Vickers family (Pictured from left: Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Brenna Harding, Claudia Karvan and Ed) Supplied

In the past, several of the other stars of the show including Charlotte Best and Brenna Harding have been vocal about wanting the series to continue.

While Netflix has not yet officially confirmed that another season of Puberty Blues is in the works, it wouldn’t be surprising given the moves the company has made Down Under recently.

All seven seasons of another iconic series, Heartbreak High, dropped on Netflix last year and a reboot was announced shortly afterwards.

The reboot is reportedly the first cab off the rank off several locally made commissions, including reality show Byron Baes and several more that are yet to be announced.

Could Puberty Blues be the next one on its way? We've got our fingers crossed!

WATCH BELOW: Puberty Blues teaser