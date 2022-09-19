Getty

Whilst the youngest child of Will and Kate won’t be in attendance, his parents have been sharing with the public how he has been coping with the loss of his great-grandmother.

During a walkabout in Windsor following the Queen’s death, Kate shared with members of the crowds that “Louis said, ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now.’”

Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley spoke with Channel 9 news, sharing their experience with Kate at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and how Louis was dealing with the death of the Queen.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she’s not going to be there?’,” Sir David shared.

Four-year-old Louis delighted crowds during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s jubilee, earlier this year.

The young Prince pulled faces and poked his tongue out during the official ceremony, stealing the show and prompting his mother, Kate to give him a stern look.

During another event of the Jubilee- the final show, Prince Louis again stole the show as he got restless, pulling faces and standing on his chair.

Following his light-hearted actions at the events earlier this year, it comes as no surprise that he was deemed too young for today’s sombre events.

