Prince Harry (pictured) has seemingly had the last laugh, after being snubbed at the 2020 Remembrance Sunday memorial. AP

Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, has spoken of his commitment to his fellow comrades, so the brutal rejection would no doubt have been extremely upsetting.

But now, it appears the Duke is having the last laugh, with the 36-year-old taking his vested interest in the military and using his profile to champion an upcoming charity in America.

On November 18, Harry will appear on Stand Up for Heroes – a virtual event, which raises money and awareness for the Bob Woodruff Foundation to help veterans and their families.

Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family allegedly refused to lay a wreath on behalf of Harry at a recent memorial service. Getty

According to the event’s website, Harry will be joined by a host of celebrities and special guests, including Brice Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish and Ray Romano.

“The event will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognising the men and women who have served in our nation’s military,” the website states.

Described by its organisers as a “night of hope, healing and laughter”, the virtual event can be streamed on several platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, on November 18.

Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, has previously spoken of his commitment to his fellow comrades. AP

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on Harry’s inclusion, with one person writing: “So happy you are working with Prince Harry #MajorWales. Such a good cause.”

Another person stated: “This is the perfect event for Harry where he can continue to actively honour and support veterans on a global international scale.”

Meanwhile, a third person added: “Excited to see the Duke of Sussex!”

Harry’s “royal revenge” came after he and Meghan marked Remembrance Sunday by laying flowers on the graves of two soldiers at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles.