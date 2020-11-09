Prince Harry (pictured) has previously spoken about the importance of showing “respect” on the British memorial day, Remembrance Sunday. AP

On Sunday, wreaths were placed at the monument on behalf of Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and the Duke of Kent.

But as the British publication claimed, Buckingham Palace reportedly denied to act on behalf of the Duke of Sussex on the grounds he is no longer a representative of the monarchy.

The news would no doubt have been a tragic blow to Harry, who only recently spoke about why Remembrance Day is so important to him on the Declassified podcast.

Wreaths were reportedly placed on behalf of Her Majesty (left), Prince Charles (far right) and Prince William (right). AP

“Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world,” Harry said.

“The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour.

“It's how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today,” headed.

Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, also explained the significance of continuing to wear the poppy during commemorative events.

Rumour has it Harry (right) was left “heartbroken” after he was seemingly snubbed by the royal family. AP

“I wear the Poppy to recognise all those who have served – the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn't,” Harry said.

“The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn't come home.

“I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family.

“These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph,” he concluded.

Harry's rumoured snub comes after it was reported he and Meghan marked the occasion by laying flowers on the graves of two soldiers at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles.