His appearance marked Prince Harry’s first high-profile engagement in the UK since his unprecedented decision to step back from frontline royal duties in January.

Harry will undertake a number of engagements throughout the UK over coming weeks, some with his wife Meghan Markle, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially end their royal duties on March 31.

The travel summit focussed on eco-friendly travel - something the Duke and Duchess have been slammed for in the past as they have taken numerous private jets for family holidays and engagements.

While speaking at the summit, Harry said: "We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry. We don't need to reinvent the wheel, a lot of great work has already been done. But our research again shows that many of these endeavours have failed to reach the conscientiousness of consumers."

The Duke of Sussex was photographed at the city's Waverley Station on Tuesday after arriving by train, showing his commitment to the Travalyst initiative which encourages eco-friendly travel.

Travalyst is a global collaboration between Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor, and Visa, which asks travellers to consider the environment when planning trips and vacations, and is led by the Duke.

While Harry travelled solo to the city, it is thought that Meghan and their baby Archie will be following him shortly, as the family are are expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9.