Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark pose with their son Prince Christian. Keld Navntoft/Danish Royal Family Instagram

In the first snap the prince is seen smiling as he stands in one of the school's halls, the second showing him posing between his beaming parents outside.

A third photo showed Christian standing alone by a pond outside the school, smiling a little nervously in his smart new uniform.

"His Royal Highness Prince Christian today moved into Herlufsholm," read the caption in Danish.

"Tomorrow the Prince begins in high school, and today has been spent adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates."

It's understood Prince Christian has opted to board at the school with many of his classmates, whom he has already begun bonding with.

Though Princess Mary and Prince Frederik will undoubtedly miss having their eldest son at home, his move into Herlufsholm is part of a longstanding Danish tradition.

Danish nobility have been regularly attending the school since it was first opened in 1565, and it is the only school in the country with a compulsory uniform.

It doesn't look like Christian is complaining about that aspect though – he looks so smart in his new uniform!

He's all grown up! Keld Navntoft/Danish Royal Family Instagram

The eldest of Mary and Frederik's four children, Christian is set to inherit the Danish throne after his father, who will become King after his mother, Queen Margrethe.

The couple's other children are Princess Isabella, 14, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who are 10.

Mary and Frederik made the most of Christian's last weeks before he moved into the school, taking him with them to the UK for the last games of the Euro Championship in July.

There the proud parents were snapped with their son, in a photo that was captioned: "Just arrived at Wembley!

"The togetherness has brought us here - and then let's show them that we are not going home, but we are going on."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.