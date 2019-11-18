Prince Andrew said the Falklands War left him unable to sweat after being overloaded with adrenaline. Getty

Virginia Roberts claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein and said they danced together that night at Tramp nightclub in London.

She noted the Duke was sweaty and smelly, but in Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview, he said that a "peculiar medical condition" brought on by being shot at in the Falklands War meant he could not have "sweated profusely."

"I’ve no recollection of meeting her. In fact I’m convinced I was never in Tramp with her. There are a number of things wrong with that story, one of which is that I don’t know where the bar is in Tramp. I don’t drink," he told interviewer Emily Maitlis. "I don’t think I’ve ever bought a drink in Tramp."

"There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat, or didn’t at the time, because I had suffered an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at . . . it was impossible for me to sweat."

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Supplied

A medical condition wasn't the only bizarre alibi The Duke of York offered throughout the explosive interview.

He claimed he could not have had sex with a teenage girl in the London home of his "good friend" British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell because he was at home after attending a children’s party at Pizza Express in Woking, England.

"That couldn’t have happened because the date being suggested — the 10th of March — I was at home with the children," he said.

"I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at about 4 or 5 in the afternoon and then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there."

Prince Andrew said he could not have been with Virginia Roberts because he was at a pizza party with his daughters. Newsnight

When asked why he could remember going for something so mundane as a pizza 18 years on, and he added:

"Because going to Pizza Express in Woking is a very unusual thing for me to do. I’ve never been . . . I’ve only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly. As soon as somebody reminded me of it, I went, 'Oh yes I remember that.'"

Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999 and they saw each other on several occasions. Getty

Prince Andrew - who shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Sarah Ferguson - also admitted he disappointed people by staying at the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Answering direct questions about his relationship to Epstein for the first time, Prince Andrew said he "let the side down" and his stay at Jeffrey's home was not "becoming of a member of the Royal Family."