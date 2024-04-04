Top picks from Priceline's Big Brand Makeup Sale

Revlon Illuminance serum tinted

$19.47 (usually $38.95) at Priceline

Best for: uneven skin tones

Achieve a radiant, even-toned complexion with this lightweight tint that combines skin care and makeup.

Key features:

Improves skin tone and reduces dark spots

Contains hydrating and beneficial ingredients like vitamin C, E, and hyaluronic acid

SPF 15 sun protection

Lightweight, buildable coverage with a satin finish

Colours: light beige, creamy natural, light natural, cool beige, light tan, tan sand, brulee, warm caramel, rich sand and amber

Nude by Nature Essential Collection brush set

$19.97 (usually $39.95) at Priceline

Best for: beginners

This seven-piece brush set from Nude by Nature is perfect for beginners or anyone who wants to create a flawless complexion. The brushes are high-quality, labelled for easy use and come in a convenient travel-friendly case.

"I originally had the first set of brushes (ones made of wood) and when I saw that they had upgraded I bought those too," wrote a five-star reviewer. "And both were so good. Nude by Nature never disappoints with their brushes. I only use their brushes. I have tried and brought other brushes from other brands - even high ends ones but I really love these ones and it is such a good price."

Key features:

Seven versatile brushes for face and eyes

Labelled for easy brush selection

High-quality, cruelty-free vegan bristles

Faux-leather zip case for storage and travel

L'Oréal Paris Panorama mascara in black

$16.49 (usually $32.99) at Priceline

Best for: lashes looking for volume

Get ready for stunning lashes with the L'Oreal Paris Panorama mascara. Its dramatic volume and fanned-out effect will help your eyes pop, making them appear bigger and more alluring than ever.

Key features:

Clump free

Smudge proof

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Suitable for contact lens wearers

Tested under ophthalmological control

Colours: black and brown

Rimmel London Multi Tasker Better Than Filters

$14.97 ($29.95) at Priceline

Best for: time poor makeup lovers

The Rimmel Multi-Tasker Better Than Filters is a multi-use product that acts as a primer, highlighter and glow booster in one. It's lightweight, blends easily and comes in eight shades for a natural, radiant finish.

Key features:

Three-in-one: primer, highlighter and glow booster

Lightweight and blendable formula

Infused with vitamins and biopeptides for nourished skin

Light-reflecting pigments for a glowy finish

Cruelty-free and vegan

Colours: fair light, fair, light, medium, medium deep and light medium

Thin Lizzy Baked Blush trio

$24.99 (usually $49.99) at Priceline

Best for: achieving a youthful glow

This baked blush palette by Thin Lizzy features three delicious shades in a longline mirrored compact. The palette offers a creamy, long-wearing formula with rich colour payoff thanks to less filler ingredients.

"This blush formula is superb," said a reviewer who left five stars. "The colours are all so unique but still wearable. They have a glow that isn't glittery or chunky, which results in a youthful radiance."

Key features:

Baked formula for a creamy, velvety texture

Richly pigmented for long-lasting wear

Soft-focus finish blends easily

No chalky residue or harsh lines

Three shades in one palette

Australis Mesmerize eyeshadow palette

$13.97 (usually $27.97) at Priceline

Best for: a vibrant glow up

Boasting 20 captivating shades in a selection of matte, shimmer and glitter finishes, this eyeshadow palette brings the allure of peach and pink hues to life!

Key features:

20 shades in matte, shimmer and glitter finishes

Peach and pink colours with pops of brown for versatility

Highly pigmented for vibrant colour payoff

Buttery-soft formula for easy blending

Vegan friendly formula

When does the Priceline Big Makeup Sale start and end?

The Priceline Big Brand Makeup Sale kicked off last night (Thursday, April 4) and will be running until Monday, April 8. So, get in quick before your favourites sell out!

Why shop at Priceline Online?

With a huge selection of beauty, health and wellness products all in one place, Priceline Pharmacy offers great deals on trusted brands, whether you're stocking up on skin care essentials or looking for the latest makeup trends.

Plus, you can enjoy the ease of online shopping with fast delivery straight to your door or convenient in-store pickup options.

