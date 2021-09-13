How does an air fryer work?

Should every kitchen have one?

Best Air Fryers in Australia

1. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Air fryers cook food by circulating hot air through the vessel and tray that the food is on. Air fryers come with a basket ‘tray’ or oven style trays that acts as a cooking chamber, a small amount of oil is then added and the fan inside uses rapid air technology to quickly heat up to temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius to evenly distribute the minimal oil and heat to give a deep fried, crispy texture.There are pros and cons to every appliance - and it's true that so many "gadgets" end up stored in a cupboard, forgotten and greasy.The air fryer doesn't seem to be cupboard-bound yet - and that's because they are so easy to use all the family can get their heads around it, they're quick and they are the healthier alternative to their deep-fryer cousins. On the other hand, they aren't the "miracle" appliance that can do everything - for example they can't cook pasta (unless you want to try the latest TikTok trend Pasta Chips which we can say are delicious) or rice. Plus they are quite bulky, taking up a fair bit of bench space.This air fryer is the most powerful and largest airfryer in the Philips range and can even hold a whole chicken. Using 90% less fat than a conventional deep fryer it also has five pre-set functions meaning you can set and forget. The Philips Airfryer is the market leader and a great choice for anyone.

Price: $599.00

Where to buy: Harvey Norman

2. DeLonghi FH2133W IdealFry Manual Air Fryer

This air fryer uses Rapid SHS Double technology to cook food to perfection. It features a 1400 watt heating element, 1.2 litre capacity, pre-set digital controls, viewing window and removable lid and pan for easy washing. The DeLonghi air fryer also comes with access to the Recipe Book app with over 200 recipes.

Price: $209.00 (RRP $229)

Where to buy: The Good Guys

3. Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer

With 10 cooking functions, it operates as an oven as well as an air fryer, meaning it can bake, roast, grill and even slow cook. Unlike other air fryers, the Breville Smart Oven has more of a mini-oven look to it with its wire trays and glass front. The price point may seem high but this kitchen gadget is a one stop cooking shop.

Price: $499.00

Where to buy: The Good Guys

4. Kogan 5.2L Digital Low Fat 1800W Air Fryer

This air fryer features 7 one-touch preset cooking functions and a digital display. It uses 80% less oil than traditional fryers. Reviews say it is easy to clean, but does give off more heat than expected.

Price: $149.00

Where to buy: Kogan

5. Bellini Digital Air Fryer BTAF19

Target stocks several air fryers, with this Bellini Digital Air Fryer being the entry model and highest reviewed. It features digital displays, touch buttons and pre set menu functions. With a powerful 1500 Watts and a large 800g capacity, it’s easy to clean and use making it both functional and practical.

Price: $99.00

Where to buy: Target

6. ALDI 10L Air Fryer

ALDIs air fryer is available amongst its Special Buys and comes with a huge 10L of cooking compartment. Featuring 1300W of heating power, an LED display, digital control panel, 6 pre-set cooking programs and viewing window. It also features a Halogen infrared heating system and a 360 degree rotation system to cook food evenly. For the low price point it also comes with all the gear, including a grill pan, rotisserie spindle and skewer rack.

Price: RRP $129

Where to buy: only available in ALDI stores as part of their Special Buys

7. Tefal FX1000 Fry Delight Air Fryer

The Tefal Fry Delight uses 3D Air Pulse Technology to fry the food with minimal oil. It can also grill, roast and bake, is dishwasher safe and has an adjustable temperature control. Super quick, it cooks 2 servings of chips/fries in 15min!

Price: RRP $230.00

Where to buy: Appliances Online

8. Kmart 3.2 Litre Air Fryer

A new comer on the market, the Kmart Air Fryer is already taking the cooking world by storm. With a great entry price, LED control panel and 7 pre-set functions, it’s easy to see why it’s quickly become a popular choice.

Price: $69.00

Where to buy:Kmart

9. Sunbeam Multi Function Oven Plus Air Fryer BT7200

The Sunbeam Multi Function Oven + Air Fryer is another hybrid of a mini oven and air fryer. This versatile appliance has many great reviews thanks to it’s easy clean mesh basket, Turbo Heat Fan Technology and spacious interior that can fit a pizza or a whole chicken. It also has a 60-minute timer and manual temperature setting so you can control the heat. The healthier option, it uses 99.6% less oil than the Sunbeam deep fryer.

Price: RRP $249

Review: “Love it! No need to wait for pre warm time. Cooks quickly and evenly. My large kitchen oven is now just my standby.” - Emm Zed, Myer

Where to buy: Appliances Online

