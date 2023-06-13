Us after our next shopping spree. Getty

What are the biggest Amazon sales?

With Amazon, you don’t have to wait long for a good sale to come around, with annual sales like Black Friday, Amazon Mid-Year Sale (Amazon’s version of an end of financial year (EOFY) sale), and much more.

The biggest sale hosted by Amazon, however, will have to be Prime Day, where Prime members will see insane deals and discounts across all kinds of categories for two days. Non-members can also find discounts a week prior to Prime Day and a week after.

What days are Prime Day?

While Amazon hasn’t confirmed the official dates for this year's Prime Day just yet, we do know that it will be coming soon.

Last year it ran from Tuesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 13 – so it’s safe to assume that Prime Day 2023 will occur around the same time.

What’s on sale now on Amazon?

From fashion and beauty to electronics and homewares; there is a wide range of sales happening right now at Amazon.

So, if you’re eager to start shopping this very minute, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon items currently on sale. Happy shopping!

Echo Buds 2nd Gen, $69 (usually $169)

Small, light, and comfortable, Echo Buds are designed to feel and sound great, no matter what you're listening to. You can enjoy up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, and get hands-free access to Alexa. Save up to 59% off when you shop now.

“Excellent features - clear sound, amazing base, noise cancellation is incredible!! sleek amazing design,” a five-star reviewer said.

Tefal Generous Cook Induction Non-Stick Stewpot, $71.99 (usually $119.95)

With its durable, safe Titanium non-stick coating, the Tefal Generous Cook Induction Non-Stick Stewpot makes cooking easy, while advanced Thermo-Fusion induction technology ensures fast heating and even cooking results. Save up to 40% when you shop now.

“Really happy with this purchase. Perfect size, good price for the quality & have had no issues with it. cooks evenly and nothing has stuck so far - cooked a variety of meat/seafood/eggs/pancakes etc,” a five-star reviewer said.

yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $399.99 (usually $699.99)

Powered by smart visual mapping, yeedi traces your space like a GPS and identifies your rooms to rebuild your home layout and plans an efficient cleaning path for whole floor coverage without missing any spots. Save up to 43% off when you shop now.

“Really happy and impressed by the level of cleaning and options available. Great for carpet and hard floors, both. Super Quiet as compared to our previous one,” a five-star reviewer said.

LEGO Technic Material Handler, $119.80 (usually $199.99)

Designed for kids who love construction site toys, this mechanical model gives a fascinating look at how a material handler vehicle really works. Save up to 40% off when you shop now.

“I’ve purchased this Lego for my son’s birthday. We had eyes on this one for about three months because of the price. Amazon Lego store has 40% sale on this Lego so we had to get it. My son turned 10 and he enjoys building it,” a five-star reviewer said.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3, $105 (usually $149)

Featuring a swim-friendly colorful display with multiple watch face options, this kid-tough tracker allows parents to monitor steps, estimated sleep and active minutes, manage and assign chores, set timers and even give rewards to positively reinforce good behavior. Save up to 30% off when you shop now.

“My 7 year old loves this watch! He loves the larger watch face, and ease of use. It’s easy for him to operate and I love how there are many options to change the picture on the screen etc. Really happy with this purchase,” a five-star reviewer said.

