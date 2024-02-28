7 best bagless vacuum cleaners Australia 2024

Miele Blizzard CX1 Cat & Dog bagless vacuum

$611 (usually $719) at The Good Guys

Experience a game-changing clean with the Miele bagless vacuum cleaner, which has over 260 five-star reviews on The Good Guys alone. Its powerful suction and specialised Turbobrush make pet hair removal a breeze, while its low-maintenance design and innovative filtration system ensure a hygienic clean every time.

"This vacuum is perfect for our family home," wrote a five-star reviewer. "We have hardwood and carpet flooring and two staffys and this vac does a great job of collecting their hair. Its not too heavy and the bag less tub is quite big so not needing to empty with every use."

Key features:

Barrel vacuum

Vortex technology for powerful suction

HEPA AirClean filter

Rotary dial

ComfortClean self-cleaning function

Silence system

Locking system for floor head and handle

Available at:

Dyson V8 Origin Extra vacuum

$499 (usually $649) at Dyson

With over 13,480 five-star reviews, the Dyson V8 Origin Extra gives you up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, powerful suction and more. Featuring a Dyson digital motor V8, it can easily be transformed into to a handheld vacuum and includes a Motorbar cleaner head for deep cleaning with detangling technology.

"I love my Dyson and what a good job it does," said a reviewer who left five stars. "It is very quiet and light making it so easy to use. I should have bought one of these years ago and am so pleased I have now although I had to save up to be able to purchase one. Great investment."

Key features:

Two cleaning modes

Transforms to a handheld vacuum

Comes with crevice tool and combination tool

No-touch bin emptying

Neatly stores and charges

Available at:

Devanti 2200W bagless vacuum cleaner

$87.25 for First members (usually $89.95) at Dick Smith

Step into a new era of easy cleaning with the Devanti's bagless vacuum. Boasting a mighty 2200W suction power and innovative multi-cyclonic system, it effortlessly banishes dirt and dust, leaving your space pristine. Embrace convenience with features like a washable HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97 per cent of allergens and one-handed dust container emptying.

Key features:

Powerful motor with adjustable suction



Variable suction power control

Multi-cyclonic separation system

Stainless steel telescopic handle

Two-in-one convertible nozzle

Large 360 rotatable rear castor wheels

Bagless with HEPA filter

Available at:

$89.95 from Amazon

$89.95 from Big W

$89.95 from Brosa

$126.95 from Myer

Hoover Dog & Cat bagless vacuum

$169 at Godfreys

This vacuum from Hoover has been described as a lifesaver for people with dogs, with reviewers saying it's good value for money, has great suction and is very light and easy to use. It features an air-driven turbo head that lifts carpet fibres to remove embedded dust and fur more effectively, and premium Hoover accessories to tackle every surface with ease.

Key features:

Turbo Head lifts carpet fibres to effectively remove stubborn pet hair

HEPA filtration improves the air quality in your home

Easy-empty bagless canister for hassle-free disposal

1800W motor delivers strong suction power

Premium Hoover accessories for an effective top-to-bottom clean

Available at:

$169 from Amazon

$169 from Catch

Bissell Zing lightweight bagless canister vacuum

$382.20 at Amazon

You won't know clean until you've used a Bissell. This machine uses cyclonic technology which delivers powerful suction for both carpets and hard floors, while the washable filters capture even the finest dust particles. With convenient features like a retractable cord and lightweight design, we know it's hard to believe but you'll actually want to clean your house once you get your hands on this.

One five-star reviewer praised the suction, saying: "For such a small canister vacuum the suction is truly amazing, it just doesn't quit. It may be small but that's the beauty of it too as it's very lightweight and can be pulled on its wheels or lifted very easily, good for elderly people."

Key features:

Dirt capacity up to two litres

Cyclonic action and powerful suction provide thorough cleaning

Go from cleaning carpets to hard floors with the flip of a switch

Dirt cup filters and post motor filter help capture more fine dust and particles

Extra-long cord for easy cleaning reach

Incredibly lightweight

Devanti handheld vacuum cleaner bagless

$104.71 for First members (usually $211.99) at Dick Smith

The Devanti cordless vacuum is your dynamic cleaning ally for those tight spots and quick touch-ups, freeing you from the burden of bulky machines. With its powerful 150W 30000rpm motor and adaptable attachments, it conquers dirt on all surfaces, from carpets to hard floors and everything in between.

Key features:

Cordless and lightweight

Long reach

LED headlight

Suitable for carpet, rugs, hard flooring, upholstery and curtains

Adjustable two-speed suction power control

160 degree swivelling head

Tilt and angle adjustment

One-handed design to empty dust container

Available at:

$107.95 from Amazon

$124.95 (usually $138.95) from Myer

Vax Pet Pro bagless vacuum

$169 (usually $199) at The Good Guys

If you're wanting to get bid adieu to pet hair, dander, dirt and allergens, it doesn't get better than the Vax Pet Pro vacuum. With a powerful 2400 watt motor and included turbo brush, dusting brush and upholstery tools, it quickly and easily suctions irritants from carpets, floors and furniture surfaces.

"I love this vacuum cleaner," said a happy reviewer. "I have a cat with medium length coat, who sheds his hair everywhere on my two storey carpeted house. This is the only vacuum cleaner I have used, that removed not only his hair, but any dirt he had bought into the house. The suction is fabulous, never losing power, even when the canister was half full. I would highly recommend this vacuum cleaner."

Key features:

Barrel vacuum

Great for carpets, hard floors and upholstery

4L capacity

Extra long electrical cord

Antibacterial HEPA filter

Powerful suction

What is a bagless vacuum cleaner?

A bagless vacuum cleaner is a type of vacuum cleaner that does not use disposable bags to collect dirt and debris. Instead, it typically uses a dustbin or canister where dirt is collected during vacuuming.

Bagless vacuum cleaners often utilise cyclonic technology, which spins the air and particles to separate the dirt from the air, allowing the dirt to be collected in the dustbin while clean air is expelled back into the room. This design eliminates the need to purchase and replace disposable bags, which is both convenient and cost-saving.

Which bagless vacuum cleaner is best?

Determining the best bagless vacuum cleaner depends on individual preferences and specific cleaning needs. Several factors come into play when selecting the ideal model, including suction power, filtration system, manoeuvrability and additional features.

Popular options on the market include renowned brands like Dyson, Bissell and Miele, each offering a range of models with varying capabilities.

Consumers should consider factors such as the size of their living space, the types of surfaces to be cleaned and any specific requirements such as pet hair removal or allergy concerns.

Are bagless vacuums more powerful?

Bagless vacuums can offer comparable power to their bagged counterparts, with some models featuring advanced motor technology and cyclonic suction for efficient dirt removal. However, the power of a vacuum cleaner depends on multiple factors beyond being bagless, including motor wattage, brush roll design and filtration efficiency.

