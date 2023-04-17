How to keep your home fur-free

Groom your pet regularly. Whether it be a dog, cat, rabbit or anything else you might be keeping in the home, ensuring your pet is well brushed year round will reduce the excess falling of fur throughout your home.

Rubber gloves are your friend! Hear us out here, use rubber gloves to catch the stubborn hair that might stick to furniture or gather in corners on carpeted floor.

If you're trying to avoid pets on certain furniture then ensure their beds are cosy and comfortable to encourage them snuggling up in their own spaces - an impossible task we know.

Clean regularly. Once you find your new favourite vacuum (below of course), get into the habit of a quick once over the house every day to avoid build up of fur.

The best vacuums for pet hair in 2023

Dyson

V8 Origin Plus vacuum, $699 (usually $479) at Dyson

It's hard to look past Dyson when it comes to good quality vacuums and not only is this one extra powerful and low noise, it is also on sale!

It has up to 40 minutes of run time with a Motobar cleaner head to clear wrapped hair and reduce blockages whilst you vacuum. Transform it to a handheld to clean dog fur from the back of cars or use the motorised brush bar to get into stubborn, hard to reach areas.

Kogan

MX11 Cordless stick vacuum, $189 at Kogan

Cordless for effortless convenience, this powerful vacuum has a LCD touchscreen, a strong battery that delivers up to 60 minutes of power and an anti-allergen filter that will remove up to 99.97% of fine dust and allergens.

It even includes a hose attachment that you can use on your pet to remove loose fur before it even hits the floor!

i-Vac Ultra Pets Plus stick vacuum cleaner, $399 at Godfreys

For a seriously furry home, this handy appliance is ultra powerful with a motorised power head that can get into anywhere in the house. It has built-in LED lights so you can see into dark spots and vacuum up all of the hidden fur.

Shark

Shark Navigator Pet vacuum, $349 at The Good Guys

With a powerful 960 watt motor for powerful suction, this bagless vacuum can hold up to 3 litres of pet hair and dust. It comes with a crevice tool to get into all of the nooks and crannies.

Samsung

Samsung Jet 60 pet cordless stick vacuum, $349 at Bing Lee

This handy and sleek vacuum can be stored easily with a cordless wall-mount and charge, it comes with an all-purpose brush and three tools to get into every area of the house that might be hiding fur.

It can run for up to 40 minutes and has a powerful 150W suction. Not to mention the five-layer dust filtration system that will capture dust, fur and allergens from releasing back into the air.

