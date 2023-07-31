The Dyson Submarine is a "must have" for pet owners Dyson

In short, it's hard not to get excited about this brand-new floorcare technology that brings together mopping and vacuuming into one easy-to-use device.

Speaking with New Idea at the official product launch, Dyson engineers explained how the Dyson Submarine wet roller head would provide users with a "clean floor finish" after every use.

"Existing wet cleaning formats are commonly met with owner frustrations; largely around maneuverability, maintenance and pick up performance," Vice President of Floorcare Research and Development at Dyson Charlie Park said.

"[This] is an important step in Dyson's commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes," he added."

The Dyson Submarine can detangle hair, illuminate dust and wash hard floors! Dyson

There are two options to choose from when it comes to taking home this latest release.

