They've already established a cult following for their range of innovative cordless vacuums, but now it seems Dyson can add another impressive notch to their resume of products with their latest release.
WATCH NOW: Dyson releases its first wet vacuum cleaner technology: The Dyson Submarine. Article continues after video.
The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine brings together the best parts of the British-born brand's cordless vacuums, with a brand-new wet roller head that has been specially engineered to clean tile, stone, wood, ceramic, vinyl, linoleum, and laminate floors.
The all-in-one wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner will continue to clean your hardwood floors with all the Dyson features you've come to know and love - such as dust illumination and anti-tangle technologies - as well as tackle any spills and stains on your floors.
The Dyson Submarine is a "must have" for pet owners
Dyson
In short, it's hard not to get excited about this brand-new floorcare technology that brings together mopping and vacuuming into one easy-to-use device.
Speaking with New Idea at the official product launch, Dyson engineers explained how the Dyson Submarine wet roller head would provide users with a "clean floor finish" after every use.
"Existing wet cleaning formats are commonly met with owner frustrations; largely around maneuverability, maintenance and pick up performance," Vice President of Floorcare Research and Development at Dyson Charlie Park said.
"[This] is an important step in Dyson's commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes," he added."
The Dyson Submarine can detangle hair, illuminate dust and wash hard floors!
Dyson
There are two options to choose from when it comes to taking home this latest release.
Head to the Dyson website for more information, and to order your 2 in 1 dream cleaning device today.