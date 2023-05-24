Dyson has unveiled its most powerful robot vacuum yet, and it's every bit as high-tech as you would guess!

Armed with 360 vision to move across the floors of your home, and the power of the Dyson vacuum range that we've all grown to love (and rely on), the Dyson 360 Vis Nav has immediately sprung to the top of our wish list and is sure to make vacuuming effortless.

