Rivers

With two-in-one vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities, and an in-built cleaning feature, this powerful vacuum takes cleaning to the next level.

Shop via Rivers for currently $199

The Good Guys

This hard floor and carpet cleaning vacuum has a 400 ml dirt holding capacity with the ability to clean close to walls and corners.

Shop via The Good Guys for currently $399

Appliances Online

Designed with multiple cleaning modes and a pre-set cleaning time to ensure every day messes are cleaned up, this slim vacuum slides silently and efficiently around your home.

Shop via Appliances Online for currently $345

Bing Lee

For a really advanced model, this nine-in-one machine has a powerful dual vacuum, mopping functions, an auto-empty station, and a mobile air freshener.

Shop now via Bing Lee for currently $1,299

Godfreys

Equipped with a mopping function for spills, ultrasonic sensors to detect carpeted areas, and app connectivity, this vacuum cleaner will transform the way you remove messes in your home.

Shop via Godfreys for currently $1,199

Samsung

Packed with a clean station and sensor for precise navigation and efficient cleaning, the Jet Bot is the smart way to vacuum.

Shop via Samsung for currently $1,099