When it comes to the art of shopping, it’s rarely ever a spontaneous event. The journey to adding something to your cart is typically long and eventful – if you’re a seasoned shopper, that is.

For starters, any wise shopaholic knows you always, always check to see if the item you want is being offered at a better price somewhere else before buying.

Next up are the reviews, of course, checking to see what others have said about the very thing you’re planning to spend your money on to make sure it’s just right.

Finally, once you’ve found the perfect dress, insanely convenient vacuum, or the a new pair of earbuds, there’s just one thing to wait for.

That would be none other than a perfectly good sale, so you can save big while you shop – making it a much better experience. And no one does a better sale than Amazon – especially during a major Amazon sales event like its Mid-Year Sale.

From Saturday June 1 to Friday June 7, you can score incredible deals across tech, homeware, fashion and more. So grab your shopping list, and let’s dive into the best finds.

What we’d buy in the Amazon Mid-Year Sale 2024

If you’re eager to start shopping this very minute, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon sales. Happy shopping!

Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog vacuum cleaner

$647.80 (usually $849) at Amazon

Pet hair and allergens don’t stand a chance against this powerful vacuum. A dedicated turbo brush tackles stubborn pet hair embedded in carpets and upholstery. Plus, an active charcoal filter neutralises pet odours, leaving your home smelling fresh and inviting.

Customers rate the quality, suction, value and power, with one saying: “My biggest rave about this machine is the suction power. It lives up to the hype. This has five levels of suction power. The highest setting picked up my heavy rug with little effort. It does not disappoint.”

Key features:

890W motor with high energy efficiency

Strong motor and charcoal filter with a 4.5 L dust bag

Flexible floorhead for carpet, laminate, hardwood and tile

Turbo brush for pet hair, with a 12m range

Charcoal filter keeps air odour-free and fresh

AirClean Plus filter traps over 99.9 per cent of dust

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L air fryer

$134.99 (usually $269) at Amazon

Enjoy the crispy textures and flavours of your favourite fried foods without the added oil and mess with the Vortex Plus. It uses 95 per cent less oil, but still gets the same result as traditional cooking methods.

“This air fryer is so amazing, I love it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I use it everyday and my oven consumption has reduced since I got this. Good for quick mornings and kids breakfast etc. Very easy to clean and even cooking. I can’t live without it now.”

Key features:

5.7L size fits a 1.8kg chicken or 1kg of fries

Crisp your food with 95 per cent less oil using EvenCrisp technology

Six cooking modes – Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Grill and Dehydrate

Smart dial for adjusting temperature and time, with pre-set options

Brushed stainless-steel finish, easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe tray

Coway Airmega air purifier

$268 (usually $399) at Amazon

Developed to create maximum clean air in its size for mid-sized spaces including living rooms, bedrooms and offices, this air purifier can be packed away nicely while it does the job.

“I am so happy with the product and customer service,” said a five-star reviewer. “I definitely feel I made the right choice in terms of choosing an air purifier. Not only do I notice a difference in the air quality, it is so easy to use and maintain.”

Key features:

Removes up to 99.999 per cent of particles as small as 0.01 micrometre

LED indicator shows current air quality

Purifies rooms up to 109㎡, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 421 m³/h

Auto Mode adjusts fan speed based on air quality; Eco Mode saves energy by stopping the fan when air quality is good

Filter change notifications, washable pre-filter and up to eight-hour auto timer

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum cleaner

$368 (usually $599) at Amazon

Ditch the manual labour and reclaim your free time once and for all! This robot vacuum boasts powerful suction to tackle dirt and dust, while its two-in-one vacuuming and mopping functionality gives you sparkling clean floors with little effort.

“The Deebot N8 robovac is a great little machine,” wrote a reviewer who left five stars. “It vacuums my two levels according to my set schedule. Now I can get on with the important things in life while enjoying living in a clean tidy house.”

Key features:

Vacuum and mop in one go with 2300Pa suction power and 99 per cent bacterial removal

TrueMapping with laser technology and dTOF sensors maps your home 4X faster and detects objects down to 2mm

Operates at just 67 decibels, as quiet as everyday speech

Automatically detects carpets, boosting power for vacuuming or avoiding during mopping

Create virtual boundaries, no-go zones, schedule cleanings and select modes for different floors

CuboAI Plus smart baby monitor

$349 (usually $499) at Amazon

Give yourself peace of mind and a restful night’s sleep with this innovative baby monitor. It goes beyond just video, featuring AI technology to detect important events like covered faces, danger zones and even coughs.

Customers like the ease of use and image quality of the security camera, with one writing: “This product is brilliant. From your iPad or iPhone, you can keep an eye on your bub whilst they’re in their cot, and it gives alerts if it detects that your baby’s face might be covered. You can also talk to your baby through the monitor. It doesn’t matter where you are (even if one of you is away from the house), you can still keep an eye on bub and talk to bub through this.”

Key features:

Notifies you if your baby’s mouth and nose are covered or if they’re face down

HD night vision, true cry detection and danger zone alerts

Tracks baby’s sleep health with easy-to-read stats and 18-hour playback

Transitions from a floor/crib stand for newborns to a mobile stand for toddlers; suitable for ages 0-5+

Connect multiple cameras to one account and share access with up to seven people

CTIA Cybersecurity Certified for account and data protection

Sunbeam Barista Max espresso, latte and cappuccino coffee machine

$429.99 (usually $549) at Amazon

Craving café-quality coffee at home? Look no further than the Sunbeam Barista Max! This all-in-one espresso machine lets you whip up barista-worthy drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and espressos with the touch of a button.

“I was really surprised at how great this little coffee machine is,” said a reviewer. “I bought it as something lightweight and compact we can take on road trips… Amazingly, the coffee it makes tastes every bit as good as the expensive machine we already have at home.”

Key features:

Tap & Go one-touch grinder with 30 settings for consistent grind size

Temp IQ Shot Control regulates water flow and temperature for great taste

Powerful steam wand for velvety microfoam milk in lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos

Includes group handle, tamper, milk jug, filter baskets, cleaning pin and grinder brush

Engineered in Australia

Best overall deals to shop during the Amazon Mid-Year Sale

Still haven’t found the perfect bargain? Don’t worry; there’s plenty more to explore during the Amazon Mid-Year Sale!

Here are some more of our top picks.

What is the Amazon Mid-Year Sale?

The Amazon Mid-Year Sale is a mid-season clearance event that occurs in June at the end of Australia’s financial year. It’s a chance for Amazon to clear out older stock and boost sales before the new year. It offers deep discounts on a wide variety of items across categories such as beauty, fashion, electronics, appliances and more.

Basically, it’s a win-win: Amazon gets rid of stock and you get great deals!

When is the Amazon Mid-Year Sale?

The Amazon Mid-Year Sale is happening right now! It started on Saturday June 1st and runs until Friday June 7th, offering discounts on a wide range of products.

So, get in quick before everything sell out.

What are the biggest Amazon sales?

When it comes to snagging great deals, Amazon has you covered year-round with a variety of massive sales events. From the frenzy of Black Friday to the post-holiday bargains of Boxing Day, and not to mention the excitement of the hotly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day, there’s always something to look forward to.

