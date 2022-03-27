MOD

MOD Cold Press Juicer, $499 from MOD Appliances

Voted Australia's number one juicer for the past six years in a row, this juicer from MOD Appliances is a tough one to beat. Sleek and stylish, the cold press juicer is designed specifically to extract the maximum nutrition from produce. So if you're on a health kick? This one ticks all the boxes. And while juicing is the appliance's main game, it can also be used to make sorbet or nut milk for those who want to mix it up. Available in white, black, grey or red.

Shop here

nutribullet

NutriBullet Slow Juicer, $299 from Bing Lee

NutriBullet has fast become a cult brand in the kitchen and its slow juicer is another high performer in the world of home appliances. It's quiet and compact, features a wide chute and has a "no-drip" spout.

Shop here

Breville

Breville The Juice Fountain, $229 from The Good Guys

An ideal mid-range offering, Breville's The Juice Fountain's pièce de résistance is its extra wide chute that makes juicing large fruits and vegetables a breeze and shortens prep time - a blessing for a busy lifestyle.

Shop here

Optimum

Optimum H3000, $488 from Amazon

Although it's on the pricier end of the scale, the Optimum H3000 has some top-notch features for people who really want to step up their juicing. Its vacuum juicing function traps in the produce's vitamins and nutrients while its heating function means the device is also able to make warm nut milk and baby food.

Shop here

Aeitto

Aeitto Slow Juicer, $274.04 from Amazon

Got a sleeping baby, family members or housemates you don't want to wake up with your early morning juicing routine? Aeitto's Slow Juicer is the pick for you as it's one of the quietest devices on the market. It's suitable for making juicers, jams and sorbet.

Shop here

Russell Hobbs

Russell Hobbs 1L Luxe Cold Press Juicer, $168 from Catch.com

For those on a budget, this offering from Russell Hobbs is simple to use and a good value-for-money juicer. With a fine filter for normal juicing and a coarse filter for juice with pulp as well as frozen treat attachment, this juicer lets you switch it up to suit your preferences.

Shop here

Looking for more kitchen appliances? Check out the links below!

These are the best food processors your kitchen needs right now

Get a perfectly creamy smoothie with these highly-rated blenders

These are the best non-stick fry pans that will transform your cooking experience

Get that perfect brew in the morning with these top coffee machines

We'll toast to that! Make lunch easy with these top sandwich presses

Perfect your gourmet pizza game with the top pizza ovens in Australia

Enjoy home-cooked meals in no time with these top microwaves