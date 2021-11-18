Cuisinart Mini Prep Food Processor White. House

This multifunction food processor quickly chops and pulses vegetables, fruits, spices, and herbs for a variety of recipes.

It has a four-cup capacity to create sauces, purees, and fine crumbling, and features simple chop or grind touchpad controls.

SmartPower blade with auto-reversing ability is also included to ensure thorough chopping of delicate and soft foods, and a BladeLock system that keeps the blade secure while processing and pouring.

The Breville Sous Chef 16 Peel & Dice. Breville

With a new peeling and 12mm dicing attachment, this machine's precise cut leads to even and consistent tastes and textures making every dish tastier and flavoursome.

Featuring three chute sizes designed for every shape, you now have even more options to create masterpiece meals in minutes.

Kenwood Multipro Compact Food Processor. The Good Guys

This Kenwood food processor features an 800 watt electric motor, so you can tackle tough jobs with confidence.

It has a 2.1 litre capacity and includes a reversible disc, a stainless steel disc, a slicing disc, and a grating disc. Plus, its 2 speed settings help you apply the right speed for what you're chopping.

Ninja Professional Food Processor. The Good Guys

Easily create a variety of delicious food with this next-generation Ninja food processor – complete with interchangeable blades and attachments, including a Dough Tool.

You can chop, slice, grate, puree and mix with precision and control in the large 2.1L food processor bowl, with a feed chute lid to easily add ingredients.

5 Cup Food Chopper with Whisk KFC0516. KitchenAid

Eat healthy, get creative, and save time with the 5 Cup Food Chopper, featuring streamlined chopping, mixing, and pureeing for your daily meal prep.

Now with 40% more capacity, it's ideal for quickly preparing dressings, sauces and single serve meals. The additional whisk accessory is perfect for whipping and emulsifying ingredients.

Smith & Nobel Multifunction Food Processor 8 In 1. Harris Scarfe

This food processor has a number of impressive features, including a 2-speed-setting switch, pulse function, stainless steel chopper blade and more.

It also has a citrus juicer attachment, making it all the more versatile to suit your needs in the kitchen.

Sunbeam Multi Processor Plus. David Jones

Designed to help chop, grate and blend in minutes. With a wider chute and 1.5L glass blender, the Multi Processor Plus has all the power and functionality you need to prepare delicious meals.

You can also chop, slice or grate into the 2L capacity BPA free plastic bowl; or blend & liquify drinks or soups into the 1.5L glass blender jug.