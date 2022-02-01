Delonghi Dedica Coffee Machine. Myer

Delonghi Dedica Coffee Machine from Myer, shop it here for $343.20

Choose your favourite blend or pods and brew authentic Espresso with perfect crema with this flexible and practical appliance.

It features an Adjustable Cappuccino System and Double Drip Tray, so that you can prepare Latte Macchiato, Caffelatte, Hot Milk, and Flat White on top of Espresso, Lungo, Cappuccino and Tea.

Nespresso by Delonghi Citiz & Milk Capsule Coffee Machine. Myer

Nespresso by Delonghi Citiz & Milk Capsule Coffee Machine from Myer, shop it here for $319

This slim coffee machine can easily fit into small spaces and includes a folding cup holder to allow for your preferred coffee cup size.

It also features Nespresso's unique 19 bar extraction system and includes an automatic standby mode after 9 minutes of inactivity to reduce energy consumption.

Sunbeam: Café Barista Machine. Sunbeam

Sunbeam: Café Barista Machine from Dick Smith, shop it here for $244.99

Create the perfect cup of coffee every time from the comfort of home with this coffee machine that offers a range of features, including a 15 bar pump and volumetric control.

It also has a one touch control panel, removable milk reservoir that can store in the fridge, variable froth control, and milk on board espresso machine.

Smeg 50s Retro Style Coffee Machine. The Good Guys

Smeg 50s Retro Style Coffee Machine from The Good Guys, shop it here for $469

Create Italian style espresso or milky coffee favourites with this vintage-inspired Smeg coffee machine.

It features a classic, slim profile and the latest coffee-making technology to bring functionality and impeccable design to your kitchen bench.

Breville Cafe Venezia Coffee Machine. Appliances Online

Breville Cafe Venezia Coffee Machine from Appliances Online, shop it here for $242

If you’re after a coffee machine that will minimise your time spent deciphering features so you have more time to create beverages, then this is the one for you.

Making a coffee is as simple as turning the dual-action dial to the right to extract espresso, and to the left to steam your milk.