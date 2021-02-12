Kara Murphy, 36 and her sister Liana Watt, 38 Supplied

Four weeks into the challenge and sisters Kara and Liana are feeling great about their achievements so far.

“The first week was the hardest,” Kara admits, saying that after Christmas and New Year and all the indulgence it brings, settling into good eating habits and the nutritional programme was the biggest challenge.

“After the first week I was fine though, and I love the meal plans and been booze free since day one of the challenge.”





The sisters have both been active exercising five to six times a week and enjoy the mixtures of strength, cardio and stretch classes the TiffXO programme has to offer.

“The short, intense sessions fit in great with my lifestyle,” Liana says.

“We are both feeling so - our energy levels have soared and we feel fitter and lighter,” Kara adds.





Kara and Liana post workout Supplied

‘We feel really proud of ourselves’

Mum Heidi Swallow, 37, partner Nick Parisi, 37, daughter, Isabella, seven, son Rocky, two.

Combined Covid kilo weight gain: 10kgs

Family goal: 15kg weight loss

Heidi's progress Supplied

Already 5kgs down, Heidi and her family are really pleased with their progress so far.

“Considering we celebrated a double birthday - mine and my daughter Isabella’s just a week apart and there as a little bit of caking eating involved, we’re doing really well,” Heidi admits.

One of the positives Nick and Heidi have learnt so far from the TiffXO program is that is okay to go out and celebrate occasions such as birthdays and not feel guilty.

“We just got back on track the next day with the workouts and good food plans,” Heidi says, adding that despite temptation she has lost 8cms off her waistline, is back doing Park runs as a family and she’s signed up for a half marathon in April.

Heidi with her family Supplied

‘We already feel so much stronger’



Elisa Banas, 37 and her partner Suzie Kidd, 51

Combined Covid weight gain: 15kg

Elisa goal: 109kg

Suzie goal: 81kg

Elisa and her partner Suzie Supplied

Both Elisa and Suzie admit to their energy and wellness levels being up and down during the first few weeks of the challenge but recently there’s been no stopping them!

Together they have lost 8kg and Elisa has raised the bar and set herself another challenge, training for a powerlifting competition.

“I’m feeling really positive and strong,” Elisa says about Tiffiny’s structured online exercise programmes and Elisa’s PT training sessions.

“I’m also really enjoying the meal plans - I’m vegan and there’s lots of variety and different recipes to enjoy.” Her partner Suzie is also adjusting well to their new healthy regime and both enjoy the HIIT and new Sculpt workouts, albeit challenging.

“We ached a lot afterwards,” Suzie admits. “But it’s great to be feeling fitter and stronger each day.”

“I’m also really enjoying the meal plans - I’m vegan and there’s lots of variety and different recipes to enjoy.”

Her partner Suzie is also adjusting well to their new healthy regime and both enjoy the HIIT and new Sculpt workouts, albeit challenging.

“We ached a lot afterwards,” Suzie admits. “But it’s great to be feeling fitter and stronger each day.”

Elise post workout Supplied

'We’re all feeling so much healthier'

Mum Sarelle Denton, 41, daughter Bella Denton, 12, sister Erin McGennisken, 42, and her husband Danny McGennisken, 46.



Combined Covid kilo weight gain: 43kg

Sarelle goal: 73kg

Erin goal: 72kg

Danny goal: Under 100kg

Sarelle and Erin (left), Erin and Danny (right) Supplied



Sarelle reveals that half-way into the challenge her results have been pleasing - she’s steadily lost weight dropping 3.5kg weight loss but her measurements - downsizing 38cms - speak volumes of the goals she’s smashing.

“I suffered a set-back the other week when I put my back out,” Sarelle admits. “But I’m feeling much healthier and I’m on the mend now and really focussed on keeping my nutrition on track whilst recovering.”

The entire family are really starting to see results. Similarly, sister Erin and her husband Danny are feeling much fitter and healthier.

“We are eating well and enjoying the TIFFXO exercise routines,” Erin says.

And whilst Erin and Danny’s weight loss has been gradual, they feel they are gaining muscle and their main focus is on being active and eating healthy - things that fell to the wayside during lockdown.

The entire family are really starting to see results. Similarly, sister Erin and her husband Danny are feeling much fitter and healthier.

“We are eating well and enjoying the TIFFXO exercise routines,” Erin says.

And whilst Erin and Danny’s weight loss has been gradual, they feel they are gaining muscle and their main focus is on being active and eating healthy - things that fell to the wayside during lockdown.