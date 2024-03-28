Manicare Precision Brow Duo

$24.29 at Manicare

Become an artiste with this ultimate duo for sculpting the brows of your dreams. With the GD4 Slanted End Brush, featuring tight synthetic bristles for precise shaping and filling, and the GD5 Spoolie Brush, boasting a tapered head and firm bristles to groom, diffuse, and separate lashes, you'll be on your way to flawless arches in no time.

Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick

$26 at Chemist Warehouse

We’re always on the hunt for a smudge-free lippy that will stay put day and night, and this newbie from Revlon ticks the boxes. In a gorgeous liquid formula, it keeps lips hydrated and applies in one easy swipe. With 16 new shades to choose from, we reckon ‘Beauty Sleep’ and ‘Hot Take’ will be the best sellers.

Tanologist Daily Glow Tan Lotion

$18.99 at Priceline

Fake your way to a bronzed glow this Autumn using a lightweight body moisturiser that builds a natural looking tan. Choose between two adaptable shades to suit your skin type, tone and concern.

ESK Skincare Hydraboost HA Serum

$95 at ESK

Keep dry skin at bay with a serum that does exactly what it says on the pack. ESK’s new HA serum combines hyaluronic acid and panthenol to soothe and nourish the skin when it needs a little extra TLC. A great skincare swap-in for the cooler months.

Manicare Air Cushion Sponge

$16.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Dive into the realm of airbrushed beauty with the ultimate tool for achieving flawless complexion perfection! Crafted from luxuriously soft material, these sponges work their magic whether damp or dry, effortlessly blending liquid, cream, or powder foundations to create a smooth, natural finish that's second to none.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser

$52 at Charlotte Tilbury

Save yourself some time in your skincare routine with Charlotte Tilbury’s three-in-one formula that magically transforms in texture! As both a cleanser and hydrating mask with all the good ingredients, it’ll give your skin a full spa-like experience.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brows Freeze Gel

$47 at Sephora

Lock brow hairs in place with a few strokes of this gel. It has two bristle combs in with a larger and smaller edge to sculpt, shape and then set in place for the rest of the day.

Manicare Pedicure Products

Travel Rotary Nail Clipper With File, $21.19 at Manicare

Callus File, $26.49 at Manicare

Chiropody Pliers, $25.39 at Manicare

Skip an expensive salon trip and perfect your pedicure at home with these bargain buys from Manicare. Now to decide on which polish?!

Go-To De-Crease Retinal Eye Serum

$55 at Go-To Skincare

The latest innovation for crowd favourite brand Go-To is De-Crease, an eye serum powered by hero ingredient retinal (a form of vitamin A) alongside peptides and locust extract. When using daily it can brighten, plump and smooth the delicate eye area.

Manicare Precision Grooming Kit

$14.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Perfect for effortless brow taming, whether you're going for subtle or bold. With stainless steel scissors for precise shaping and a detachable comb for consistent trimming, it's a breeze to sculpt your brows to perfection. And don't forget the brow spoolie for that final touch of finesse!

