From, well, the aforementioned synchronised dances to book recommendations, relationship advice, storytimes, day-in-the-lifes, and product reviews ranging from beauty to home and lifestyle. The possibilities of content on the platform are endless – and, when someone (literally, anyone) on TikTok starts talking about a product they’ve been loving…it’s almost synonymous with the said product being sold out.

However, with product recommendations being thrown at us, left, right, and center on this app – how do we know if *that* viral Shiseido eyelash curler is really worth it? Or, is that Laneige lip mask that Anna Paul *loves* really worth $31?

Lucky for you, we’ve done the research for you. Below are our top picks of the *best* TikTok viral beauty and lifestyle products that are actually worth the hype. You’re welcome.

Shiseido eyelash curler, $58.42 at Amazon

If you have incredibly straight and stubborn lashes then this eyelash curler by Shiseido is worth all the hype. Designed with a slightly shallower curve to ensure every last lash is curled – we’re looking at you, corner lashes – you’ll be walking around with lashlift-esque lashes all day (and night) long.

Laneige lip sleeping mask in berry, $31 at Adore Beauty

We hate to break it to you - this $31 glorified lip balm is actually worth it. If you want soft supple lips (who doesn’t), this lip sleeping mask needs to be added to your nighttime routine – stat.

Round mini shoulder bag in beige, $19.90 at Uniqlo

For under $20, why wouldn’t you? This shoulder bag is simple in its design, but you can fit your entire life in it without it looking bulky – we’re not exaggerating. You can fit a small water bottle, a book, sunnies, your wallet and keys, and you’ll still have space leftover. It comes in a wide range of colourways, from classic black to a bright orange, to suit your taste.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $41 at THE ICONIC

A mix between a lipstick, a lip balm and a lip gloss – Clinique’s cult-favourite Almost Lipstick range is so popular for a reason. The Black Honey shade is a transparent pigment that glides on sheer to give the lips a sleek and moist finish. This hue adapts to your skin tone so you have the perfect shade, every time.

Ray-Bans Lady Burbank sunglasses in black, $222 at Myer

Seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, these stylish frames have been popping up all over TikTok. Featuring a cat-eye frame known to suit most face shapes, this may well be the universal pair for summer.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo, $35.95 at Adore Beauty

If you’re on the side of TikTok where we’re all skincare obsessed (guilty), then La Roche Posay is a brand that truly needs no introduction. Changing the game in high quality skincare (without breaking the bank), our recent obsession is the Effaclar Duo corrective moisturiser. All you need is a few dots – add it to your day and nighttime skincare routine, and watch your skin clear up within a week.

Sony WH 1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones in white, $489 at Kogan

For all your hot girl walks (hgw, for short), a high quality pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a must. This model by Sony is highly rated and looks incredibly chic on-ear (important). Wear them on your next walk, gym session, or when you just need to get work done.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, $40 at Sephora

If you’ve used countless lip plumpers and absolutely *despise* the tingly feeling, we hear you. And, so does Tarte. The brand’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump is an all-in-one plumping balm, gloss, and colour treatment that is tingle-free – making your lips hydrated and kissable…

Aura jacket in white, $80 at Elite Eleven

If you’ve been eyeing the iconic Lulumeon Define jacket for a while, but just can’t justify its hefty price tag…the Aura jacket by Elite Eleven is an amazing dupe for a fraction of the price.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake setting power, $52 at Sephora

Shine, be gone. This setting powder is perfect for setting makeup at the end of your routine, or to bring with you for touch-ups throughout the day.

Revlon face volcanic roller, $11.97 (usually $19.95) at Myer

Staying in theme of shine-contol…this Revlon face roller made our jaws drop. With a simple swipe across the face and t-zone, all the shine and sweat accumulated throughout the day – eliminated. Plus, the volcanic stone can be popped out to be washed making it easy to maintain and reuse over and over again.

Limited-edition Dyson AirWrap, $889 at THE ICONIC

Does the Dyson AirWrap need an introduction? The answer’s no. We have two words: bouncy curls.

Picasso stainless steel makeup spatula, $35.56 at Amazon

If you’re not on the side of TikTok where we explore Korean makeup…then this *may* be a bit confusing. Let us explain: Korean makeup artists have been using this makeup tool – a stainless steel spatula – to apply foundation. With this tool, it gives the thinnest and most even application of the product so you’re never left feeling cakey. This means, you’ll waste less product *and* get a better, more natural result. How good?

Womens pleated wide pants in black, $59.90 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo is known for creating timeless yet high-quality basics. These pleated pants will be your new go-to office staple this year. Or, dress it down with a pair of white sneakers for a relaxed model-off-duty look.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless setting spray, $44 at Charlotte Tilbury

Ensure your makeup lasts all day and all night with a high-quality setting spray. This one by Charlotte Tilbury sets your makeup for up to 16 hours and is one of the best in the makeup game.

