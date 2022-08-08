Often when we talk about skincare, we only consider the products lining our bathroom cabinet that we use to primp our skin with.

But the choice of pillowcase we lay our heads to sleep on, can also help to reduce clogged pores, redness, fine lines, and soothe sensitive skin.

And with a third of our lives spent under covers, choosing the right pillowcase can take the meaning of beauty sleep to a whole new level!

Despite cotton pillowcases and luxurious thread counts being the go-to choice for many, the case for silk is a strong one, with the smooth sheen of a silk pillowcase being beneficial to both skin and hair, compared to its cotton counterpart that causes friction, leading to hair breakage and wrinkles.

But the above viral TikTok video that’s doing the rounds and has racked up over 10 million views already, one TikTok user attempts to show just how dirty choosing the wrong pillowcase can be.

The video features a Silvi Silk Pillowcase, which claims to eliminate 99.7% of bacteria with its mulberry silk which is treated with antibacterial silver.