In the video, a young man trying to convince his cynical girlfriend why cotton pillowcases aren’t as healthy as a Silvi Silk pillowcase, cuts a piece of fabric from a cotton pillowcase, alongside a same-sized piece from a Silvi Silk pillowcase, to test what nasty particles and bad bits will grow from it.
Both pieces are placed in separate petri dishes, and we watch as the cotton petri dish harbours all manner of growth over the course of a week.Meanwhile the Silvi Silk petri dish remains clear, preventing any sort of growth, leaving the man’s girlfriend and TikTok viewers shocked.
“I have a Silvi pillow and honestly it’s helped my skin a lot,” one commenter wrote in response to the clip, before joking: “They’re pricy though so it pained me to see you cutting it hahah.”
