US TikToker, Neat Caroline, has shared her laundry hack that should have your clothes dry in a few hours. And it’s so easy.

First grab a clean dry towel and lay it out flat.

Next lay out your wet clothing item, Caroline uses a t-shirt in the clip, at the base of the towel.

“Then we’re going to do the burrito method,” explains Caroline.

Basically, you roll your garment up in the towel. Making sure to keep it nice and tight.

“Then you’re going to press down on the towel with your knees to really wring out the moisture,” Caroline says.

WATCH BELOW: Bunnings pasta jar pantry storage hack goes viral on TikTok

After that, pop it on your clothes horse or the back of a chair to finish drying. Caroline promises it should only take one to two hours!

If you need your item dry ASAP, you can take to it with a hair dryer. Again, lay your garment out flat and go over it evenly with the dryer. Keeping it flat should help you avoid stretching out any elastic parts like collars and sleeves.

While perfect for all of us struggling with La Niña at the moment it’s also a great hack for when travelling since most hotel rooms will have towels and a hair dryer.

Some other ways to help your clothes dry quickly include using the high spin setting on your washing machine (don’t do this to your more delicate items) and shaking/wringing your clothes out before laying them on the drying rack.

Or for a completely bonkers suggestion from WikiHow, use a salad spinner. If you do try this please let me know how it goes.